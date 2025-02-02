Public Inquiry into proposed windfarm at Greystone Knowe in the Scottish Borders

The Scottish Borders area has many operating windfarms and several more are in the application process.

These windfarms vary greatly in terms of numbers and height of turbines, and the all-important location. A recent application for a windfarm at Greystone Knowe, near the villages of Heriot and Fountainhall, was rejected last year by Scottish Borders Council, as unsuitable. This triggered a Public Inquiry, which was held last week.

The original venue for the Inquiry was the McFie Hall in Heriot but because of the recent storm Eowyn, there was still no power in that area, so clearly, heating, internet access and video recording ability would not be possible. On Monday, the day the Inquiry was due to start, there were urgent meetings and inspections, to find another venue that would be suitable, and Peebles Hydro Hotel was found to be the nearest which met all the necessary requirements.

The Inquiry lasted for three days, and on the first day the Reporter, Sinead Lynch, listened to evidence covering the landscape issues, where the proposed turbines would be sited, and, taking their height into account, how visible they would be, and to what extent this visual impact would affect those living in the area, and those passing through.

The Public Inquiry, held in Peebles Hydro Hotel, Scottish Borders

Reports were made by two landscape surveyors, one employed by the developer and one employed by Scottish Borders Council and Heriot Community Council. One key factor was in the different assessment between the two surveyors, as to the level of visual impact (moderate or severe) and crucially on whether this impact level was acceptable or not. People living in the area would be quick to point out I imagine, acceptable to whom? What might be considered acceptable to developers might be seriously disturbing to residents.

And local residents did have their say, in a community hearing session, held in the Station House, Stow.

In this evening session, various members of the community read their statements, giving reasons for their objections to the proposed windfarm. These objections covered the size and proximity to houses of the turbines, and the lack of any communication from the developers with residents, despite their claims that they were in touch with local communities.

The huge disruption that the building of the turbines would involve, was also stressed. The back road at Fountainhall, which would be used as the access road, is not suitable for such a huge volume of traffic, including heavy lorries, and the location of the new turning point was unsuitable and dangerous, as it would be right next to the school.

Some Stow residents made a statement in favour of the proposal, citing the Long Park windfarm near Stow. The two cases are not comparable however, as Long Park wind turbines are half the size of the proposed Greystone Knowe turbines, and cannot be seen or heard from Stow village. Also, there was never any construction traffic going through the village, and so, no disruption to residents.

At the end of this session, the Reporter thanked everyone for the time and energy they had put into the inquiry, and said that the input had been extremely helpful.

Back at the Peebles Hydro Hotel for the last day of the inquiry, the topics addressed were the two reports into projected noise levels (and the differing conclusions on the estimates of decibel levels) & most importantly, the objections of the MoD, on the grounds relating to the Eskdalemuir Seismic Array, ESA.

This is a demarcation area, part of an international agreement, where seismic vibrations can be recorded and where possible nuclear testing can be registered, forming part of our national security. No wind farms can be built within a 50 km radius of the ESA and it is believed that the Greystone Knowe proposal would breach that boundary.

The applicant would like what is called a ‘suspensive condition’ which means that should the MoD lower its threshold of geographical and auditory conditions, the proposal could in some possible changed future, be given permission to go ahead. It is difficult for this lay person to know what weight the Reporter will give to these different arguments. But it seems to me that the arguments of the MoD would and should be the most compelling, as Defence is not a devolved issue, but is controlled by the Westminster government, and the ESA includes international agreements.

The Reporter will make a few more site visits and then make a judgement later this year, on whether she thinks the proposed windfarm at Greystone Knowe should go ahead or not. Her report should be published by June. She did let us know however, that the Scottish government is not obliged to agree with her decision. So it looks as though this case may be undecided for some time yet.

All videos of the Public Inquiry can be seen on the DPEA website: https://dpea.public-i.tv/core/portal/home