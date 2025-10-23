PLATFORM_ Partners with SAMH to support mental health in Glasgow

Partnership reinforces PLATFORM_’s ESG strategy, Nurturing Neighbourhoods, through fundraising and awareness initiatives.

PLATFORM_ in Glasgow has announced a new partnership with Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH) to support mental health and wellbeing amongst residents. PLATFORM_ is a 498-apartment building on the River Clyde, developed by Northwood Investors and PLATFORM_, which is available exclusively to rent.

Through the partnership, PLATFORM_’s onsite customer service team will host a programme of events and initiatives in collaboration with SAMH to raise both awareness and funds for the charity, supporting their vital work in mental health advocacy and support services. Events will utilise the wide range of amenities available to PLATFORM_ residents including lounges, entertaining spaces and rooftop terraces and will include wellbeing workshops, mindfulness sessions, fitness challenges, community fundraisers, and campaigns aligned with national mental health awareness days. All activities are designed to encourage open conversations around mental health and foster a stronger, more connected community

This partnership complements PLATFORM_’s broader programme of resident events. At a time when much of modern life is increasingly experienced online, these real-world moments of connection help foster a genuine sense of community and belonging, key pillars of the Nurturing Neighbourhoods strategy. From social gatherings to wellness-focused workshops, the events create shared experiences that support both mental wellbeing and neighbourly connection.

Duncan Harkness, General Manager at PLATFORM_ in Glasgow said: “We are incredibly proud to be partnering with SAMH to make a meaningful impact in Glasgow. Mental health should never be an afterthought, and through this partnership, we’re putting wellbeing at the centre of our community life. This work aligns directly with our ‘Nurturing Neighbourhoods’ strategy, reinforcing our belief that thriving communities start with supporting the whole person, mind and body.”

This hands-on approach reflects PLATFORM_’s wider Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitment to social value, community engagement, and long-term neighbourhood wellbeing which is captured in its Nurturing Neighbourhoods ESG strategy which comprises 24 Commitments to Sustainable Living. By teaming up with a leading charity like SAMH, PLATFORM_ is creating meaningful opportunities for residents to give back, get involved, and build a deeper sense of belonging.

SAMH has been supporting Scotland’s mental health for over 100 years, delivering life-changing services in more than 70 communities. Their work includes supported living, peer support, employment services, therapeutic horticulture and more, all grounded in a recovery-based, person-centred approach.

Chris Docherty, Account Manager at SAMH, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome PLATFORM_ to Team SAMH. The need for mental health support across Scotland has never been greater, and thanks to partners like PLATFORM_, we’re able to continue delivering services that change and save lives. Every event hosted and every pound raised at the Glasgow site will make a real difference in helping people across Scotland access the care and support they need.”

The partnership officially launches this fall, with the first fundraising and wellbeing activities scheduled for September and continuing throughout the year at PLATFORM_ in Glasgow.