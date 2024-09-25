Plaque for Kelso operatic society stalwart would 'create a precedent'

Kelso Tait Hall. (Google).

A request to recognise a Borders operatic society stalwart with a plaque in her honour has been politely rejected – over fears it could create an unwanted precedent.

Mary Easson, who died in 2022 at the age of 90, was an honorary life-member of Kelso Amateur Operatic Society.

Kelso Common Good Sub-Committee received a request from her family to erect a memorial plaque in the town’s Tait Hall, where the society stages productions.

The Tait Hall is a Common Good asset and the request required the approval of the sub-committee.

But when members met on Tuesday, September 17, they made the judgement that, while acknowledging Mr Easson’s contribution to the town’s cultural life, the erection of a plaque could “open a can of worms”.

Councillor Tom Weatherston said Mrs Easson did do a “fantastic amount of work over many years” but added: “This is a difficult one, and I’ve talked to several people about it. This would be setting a precedent, how far do you go back, how many people do you put on a plaque etc, where does the plaque go – it could be opening a can of worms.

“While I sympathise with the request it could upset some people if they were left out. It may be better to leave things as they are.”

Councillor Simon Mountford agreed, adding: “Once you start going down this route, it’s like snowballs – they just gather momentum.

“I can see over the years you would get an increasing number of people thinking, well my great aunt, my mother or whatever did a lot of work for this organisation and it would be lovely to have a little plaque up.

“Even if we agreed this was a nice thing to do we’d have to set aside an area which was exclusively for plaques, because you can’t have them dotted all over the building.”