Petition is launched to save Jedburgh's Tourist Information Centre

The venue at Murray's Green faces the axe after the tourism organisation announced the closures of all such venues across the country.It follows what VisitScotland calls "significant changes to the way people plan their holidays" with most using online resources and travel specialists to research and book all aspects of their trips.To adapt to this shift in behaviour, VisitScotland will invest its resources and expertise in a digital-first strategy.All VisitScotland information centres – known as iCentres - will operate as usual until the end of September as part of a phased two-year closure programme.Borders MP John Lamont is urging the Scottish Government to prevent the closure of the Jedburgh complex, calling it "bad news for the Borders".He said: "The local community have been working hard to boost tourism but this will damage their efforts."SNP agency Visit Scotland have announced that they will close the Visitor Information Centre in Jedburgh."This decision is deeply unhelpful to efforts by the local community to increase tourism and give visitors a better experience of the Borders."Join my campaign calling on Humza Yousaf's government to step in and prevent this closure from going ahead."You can sign the petition at https://www.johnlamont.org/campaigns/save-jed-visitor-centreLord Thurso, VisitScotland chair, said: “The tourism landscape has changed significantly in recent years.