Petition for speed bumps in Selkirk is rejected

A plea for traffic calming measures at the heart of a Borders town has been rejected as the irresponsible behaviour of pedestrians using their mobile phones was highlighted.

A petition was considered by members of Scottish Borders Council’s Scrutiny & Petitions Committee on Wednesday, January 29, for the installation of speed bumps to slow traffic entering Kirk Wynd from West Port in Selkirk.

Members were informed that pedestrians leaving the post office had to “jump back” to avoid being struck by speeding vehicles.

But committee members were unconvinced that speed bumps would improve the issue, and could even exacerbate it, and ruled to take no action on the petition.

The committee was informed that evidence wasn’t available to support the request – with only two injury accidents in almost quarter of a century, one of which was serious.

The petitioner Dennis Roberts told the committee: “It’s quite simple this petition, it’s just to slow traffic down on the Market Place and Kirk Wynd.

“It’s supposedly a shared space for pedestrians, cyclists and cars but in reality this is not the case.

“There is no proper junction between West Port and Kirk Wynd/Market Place and it is just treated as a bend in the road and traffic are accelerating around the bend without even looking to see what is there.

“People are coming out of the post office and crossing from Halliwell’s Close, and some are very old, and the traffic is too fast. I know it’s 20mph but even 20mph is too fast.

“The kerb is dropped, giving it the appearance of a pedestrian area, and people are having to jump back – mothers with pushchairs, old people are having a very awful time.

“One of the solutions could be a raised walkway from the Market Place to Halliwell’s Close. This would act as a speed bump and indicate that pedestrians are crossing there.”

Members were told that following a public consultation in 2018 works were undertaken to create a new layout in the Market Place that year.

A shared space was created on a raised ramp area to give equal benefit to pedestrians, motorists and cyclists.

Members were not convinced that the installation of speed bumps would be beneficial to road safety.

Chair councillor Elaine Thornton-Nicol said she had sat in the Market Place on three recent occasions to watch the cars and people.

She was disturbed by pedestrians being distracted by using their mobile phones while crossing the road.

She said: “The thing that really frightened me was locals, residents, coming out of the Halliwell’s Close, ‘phone in front of them straight across into traffic.

“Now that is the responsibility of the human beings utilising their two legs. When you come out of Halliwell’s Close, if you are pushing a pram you shouldn’t be pushing a pram into any traffic space.”

A recent police traffic surveillance vehicle was passed by 45 vehicles which resulted in two drivers given advice for being “slightly” over the speed limit, with no offences noted.

Councillor Neil Richards added: “I’m opposed to speed bumps, it is never the cure and makes an environment which is totally hostile to anybody that drives a car.

“That square, which I have often admired, has lots of street furniture and that should be an impediment to reckless driving but unfortunately, as we all know as councillors, every area has its share of reckless drivers and I’m not sure a speed bump will stop that.”