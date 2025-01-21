Peebles customers praised for bringing joy to children with donation of over 160 toys

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kind-hearted shoppers in Peebles have been thanked for contributing to the 125,000 toys donated to children in need during the run-up to Christmas.

Before the festive celebrations, the Tesco store called on shoppers to support a collection of toys so that families whose children would otherwise not receive a gift wouldn’t miss out on the big day.

People across the community responded enthusiastically to the campaign, with 165 of brand-new toys being gifted to Cash For Kids – bringing a smile to many children’s faces on Christmas Day.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco, said: “We really can’t thank our customers enough for their kind contributions to this great cause.

All toys donated at the Peebles store supported Cash For Kids

“Throughout the year our stores give support to children and their community, and without fail local people support us in our efforts.

“So once again we are grateful to the people of Peebles for showing that the magic of Christmas is very much alive and well.

“They have made a great many children so happy at a time of year that can be difficult for some families, so thank you so much again for your support.”

The Toy Donation campaign ran in stores across the UK in December, with more than 125,000 items being given.

In addition to the toy collection, Tesco donated £25,000 to the Salvation Army to support its ongoing efforts in providing essential services and support to vulnerable families during the festive season.