Parkrun turns 20 with milestone celebration at Edinburgh parkrun

Edinburgh parkrun marked the 20th birthday of parkrun this weekend as the nation came together to celebrate 20 years of the charity, with 472 participants taking part and 26 of those for the very first time.

Andrew Grant, who attended the first ever Edinburgh parkrun on 16th October 2009, said: “As I approach my 87th year I think the parkrun gives me the incentive to get out of bed on a Saturday morning!

“In my opinion it is a great social event and also keeps me fit.

“I enjoy meeting and talking to the participants before, during and after the event particularly with those from overseas as well as the locals.

“Being organised by volunteers and a free event makes it unique and is for all ages irrespective of their athletic abilities.

“A small idea, now an international phenomenon.”

Edinburgh parkrun is one of the 2500 locations that parkruns take place in across 23 countries every single weekend.

The parkrun is getting close to it’s 700th event and has allowed 44,437 finishers and 2299 volunteers to get active and out in their community.

There are now 10 million parkrunners registered across the world and the remarkable societal impact of parkrun has changed the lives of millions.

With celebrations across the nation, the man behind it all, Paul Sinton-Hewitt, was back at the very park in Teddington where he started the now global phenomenon, he said: “Twenty years ago, we started with just 13 runners and five volunteers in Bushy Park, united by a simple passion for running and community.

“Today, parkrun has grown into a global movement, with millions of participants in 23 countries.

“What began as a small gathering has become a powerful force for good, promoting health, happiness, and togetherness.

“I'm incredibly proud of how far we've come, and even more excited for the future as we continue to inspire people of all abilities to get moving, connect with others, and give back through the spirit of charity and community.”

parkrun is a charity that relies on the kindness of those who can and are able to donate, and the generosity of their partners and funders, parkrun will always be free to participate in, but it isn’t free to put on.

You can find your nearest event to run, walk, jog or volunteer at www.parkrun.org.uk