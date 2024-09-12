Nominations open for St Boswells and Parish Community Council

By Paul Kelly
Published 12th Sep 2024, 11:52 BST
Community councillors are sought for St Boswells.
Community councillors are sought for St Boswells.
Nominations are open for the St Boswells and Parish Community Council Election.

Local residents have until 4pm on Monday, September 23 to put their name forward to become a community councillor for the area. There are 10 vacancies.

Community councils play an important part in our towns and villages and anyone interested in working with their community is encouraged to put their name forward for this election.

Nomination forms can be obtained from:

Completed nomination forms should be returned to: Fiona Henderson, St Boswells and Parish Community Council Election, Democratic Services, Scottish Borders Council, Council Headquarters, Newtown St Boswells TD6 0SA or emailed to: [email protected]

Related topics:NominationsSt BoswellsScottish Borders Council

