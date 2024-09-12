Nominations open for St Boswells and Parish Community Council
Local residents have until 4pm on Monday, September 23 to put their name forward to become a community councillor for the area. There are 10 vacancies.
Community councils play an important part in our towns and villages and anyone interested in working with their community is encouraged to put their name forward for this election.
Nomination forms can be obtained from:
- Community Council Secretary at: [email protected]
- Community Council, Scottish Borders Council, Newtown St Boswells TD6 0SA; email: [email protected]
- Scottish Borders Council website: www.scotborders.gov.uk/ccelections
Completed nomination forms should be returned to: Fiona Henderson, St Boswells and Parish Community Council Election, Democratic Services, Scottish Borders Council, Council Headquarters, Newtown St Boswells TD6 0SA or emailed to: [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.