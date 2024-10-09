New local grants announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The LAG is delighted to announce the first projects funded this year. The LAG has funded 14 projects so far in 2024-25 and hopes to fund more.

Some of the projects are Borders wide projects like Drivewise Borders who aim to provide free driving training for young and old to try and cut casualties on the Borders roads or Sustainable West Linton and District who are rolling their community heat survey out to more Borders communities this year.

Others are more localised with the LAG choosing to fund several Net Zero projects like solar panels for Home Basics which is a homeware reuse charity with centres in Hawick and Walkerburn. Also funded was Greenlaw Bowling Club to complete their refurbishment to enhance their winter warm space and club activities.

Peeblesshire Foodbank received funding to set up a series of Community Cafes in Tweeddale whilst the first business grant went to Wedale Books in Stow for their plan to create a disabled friendly visitor relaxation space that can also be used for events and other business activities.

More details of the grants awarded are published on the Council webpage Local Action Group Funding Programme 2024-25.