New Fleece & Fibre Hub near Earlston

At Birkhill House CIC is delighted to be launching a new Fleece & Fibre Hub and outdoor classroom, funded by generous support from South of Scotland Enterprise, SSE's Sustainable Development Fund and the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The not-for-profit crafting and animal assisted activity centre now has a fully operational hub in which to catalogue and store donated and homegrown fleeces, share skills and knowledge of traditional techniques and practices and welcome the Borders community into their new innovative space, creating jobs, work placements, volunteer positions and learning opportunities along the way.

Director Lara Armitage is particularly excited by the opportunity it offers to "welcome school groups in to visit our wonderful CIC. We will be launching a new initiative to work with schools and parent councils to meet learning objectives around textiles and crafting."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Factors driving the project have been multiple: a proliferation of fleece - both homegrown & donated - being used in mindful workshops here; increased numbers interested/attending; a rising imperative to support the plight of local small holders not wanting to bin or burn their fleeces - thus also supporting the campaign for British wool and natural materials in general; educational aspects, like helping visitors of all ages to learn about hand processing techniques, reinforcing and helping to restore Borders' textile/history; place-making, in terms of designing a space open to the public that prioritises community involvement and promotes wellbeing; and encouraging outdoor learning in the adjoining canopy.

Birkhill resident alpacas Nina and Lilidh check out the new hub.

The opening of the hub on Monday, June 23 will kick off Birkhill's fourth annual Fibre Week, which boasts many opportunities to come and view the new facilities and participate in taster events and activities.