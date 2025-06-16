New Fleece & Fibre Hub near Earlston
The not-for-profit crafting and animal assisted activity centre now has a fully operational hub in which to catalogue and store donated and homegrown fleeces, share skills and knowledge of traditional techniques and practices and welcome the Borders community into their new innovative space, creating jobs, work placements, volunteer positions and learning opportunities along the way.
Director Lara Armitage is particularly excited by the opportunity it offers to "welcome school groups in to visit our wonderful CIC. We will be launching a new initiative to work with schools and parent councils to meet learning objectives around textiles and crafting."
Factors driving the project have been multiple: a proliferation of fleece - both homegrown & donated - being used in mindful workshops here; increased numbers interested/attending; a rising imperative to support the plight of local small holders not wanting to bin or burn their fleeces - thus also supporting the campaign for British wool and natural materials in general; educational aspects, like helping visitors of all ages to learn about hand processing techniques, reinforcing and helping to restore Borders' textile/history; place-making, in terms of designing a space open to the public that prioritises community involvement and promotes wellbeing; and encouraging outdoor learning in the adjoining canopy.
The opening of the hub on Monday, June 23 will kick off Birkhill's fourth annual Fibre Week, which boasts many opportunities to come and view the new facilities and participate in taster events and activities.