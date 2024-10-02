New 59-home housing development a ‘risk’ to town

Objectors say the plans threaten the town’s economic and social stability.

Objections to planning bid.

Concerns are growing that plans for a major new social housing development in Coldstream pose a serious risk to the stability of the town’s infrastructure.

A planning bid has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council to build 36 flats and 23 houses on the site of a former agricultural engineering works in Duns Road.

The development is a joint venture between Selkirk-based Eildon Housing Association and Northumberland-based Sincera Retail Solutions.

There is a recognised need for social housing locally and most residents are not against the site being developed.

However, serious concerns have been raised over the impact of adding an additional 250 people into an existing community of two thousand.

Questions are being raised on how Coldstream’s infrastructure and services would cope with this population change.

Numerous objections to the development have been submitted to SBC, with concerns also expressed by Coldstream & District Community Council.

Other issues of concern raised are around a lack of consultation over the plans, potential contamination of the land, question marks over the design plans and a lack of recreational areas.

Objectors deny any claims of Nimbyism – Not In My Backyard – stating that the plans in their current form threaten the town’s economic and social stability.

There are now around 30 objections to the scheme currently on the council’s planning website, together with a handful in support.

One objector states: “The issue of density of population per hectare has to be a concern with the development – other local estates have a density of between 16 and 23 head per hectare – this development is 74!

“The land has been contaminated from as far back as the 1950’s with frequent oil spills and animal carcasses among other items including machinery into the two quarries there.”

Another adds: “Who decided on the number of houses in the development? Clearly, the proposed number is much too heavy in the space suggested.”

Mid-Berwickshire Conservative councillor John Greenwell is aware that opinion is divided in the town on the development.

He said: “The application has been lodged so let the process go forward, when all agencies will be contacted to see if there are any concerns in relation to 59 houses being built there.”

The community council approached the headteacher of Coldstream Primary School over the impact of the plans and was informed that additional pupils would be welcomed as it would reduce the likelihood of future closure.

However, Coldstream Medical Practice say there would be a “massive impact” in adding 240 people to its current patient list of 3,931 particularly with no additional funding.

The development proposal comes after SBC recently declared a housing emergency due to a shortage of affordable homes in the region.

The design brief is to provide properties which are of mixed sizes and will address a “wide number of occupancy demands in the local area”.

The homes will range from one-bedroom bungalows to five/six-person houses and also include three/four-person accommodation in the form of houses and terraced blocks of flats.

A report with the application, from Coldstream-based Ross Architectural Ltd, says: “The developer has a vested interest in the development and, along with Eildon Housing Association, recognises the importance that good place making has in providing conservation areas of tomorrow.

“By providing a developer-led solution the proposals adopt a layout and building types that work with the site, landform and established settlement.

“Through the use of spatial and architectural typologies, the proposals seek to create a place that is welcoming to local people and newcomers alike.

“The structure provides a range of accommodation from single bed disabled accommodation to six-person dwellings.

“Green spaces have been provided with seated areas and on-site parking and an electric vehicle charge point is proposed.”

The site lies in the centre of Coldstream and covers an area of two acres (5ha). It is identified in the council’s local plan as zoned for mixed-use.

A spokesperson for Eildon Housing Association said the proposed £11.5m development is exclusively social rented housing, offering much-needed one, two, three and four bedroom properties.

“Over £1.5 million will be spent on clearing this derelict site, with a further investment of over £10 million spent on building modern ‘green’ homes.

"As a registered charity, Eildon Housing will use a local lettings plan which gives priority housing to people who already live locally, helping to alleviate the housing crisis we are seeing right across Scotland and the Borders.

“Eildon and the developer (SRS) have attended events and worked with the local community council extensively, sharing updates and proposals throughout the planning process.

“Feedback and comments from those events have helped shape the plans to date. Eildon looks to continue their engagement with the community council and invite feedback as plans progress."

To view the plans or submit a view go to https://www.scotborders.gov.uk/planning-applications/viewing-planning-application