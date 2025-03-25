MSP impressed with Galashiels Fire Station

Local MSP Craig Hoy recently visited the newly refurbished fire station in Galashiels, speaking to the team to learn about the challenges and rewards of a career in the service.

Craig met with Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Andrew Girrity, Area Commander Marc Pincombe, Station Commander Scott Amos and had a round table with the station’s White Watch team.

He said: “It was a real pleasure to visit the newly refurbished fire station, I have great respect for the men and women of the fire service who keep our communities safe and engage with their communities.”

“It was incredibly impressive being shown all the new lifesaving equipment up-close, which is a big step up compared to the old equipment and operating methods.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is implementing enhanced measures to reduce firefighters’ exposure to carcinogens, which are linked to higher cancer rates in the profession. Craig saw firsthand the measures, which include improved decontamination protocols and the introduction of red, yellow, and green zones throughout the station to minimise contamination.

He added: “I would like to thank Andrew, Marc and Scott for taking the time to show me the improvements and the new safety measures. I listened closely to their concerns about cuts to essential funding, the problem of apprentice wages not increasing annually and learnt more about access to mental health support.

“Any further cuts to funding for the fire service would, I believe, compromise community and firefighter safety. I will continue to stand up for the fire service and press the Scottish Government to give it the financial support it needs to keep our communities safe.”