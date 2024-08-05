Makerstoun Gardens Competition 2024

Gardens around Makerstoun were judged on August 4th by guest judge, The Duchess of Sutherland, assisted by Lord Biddulph.Prizes will be awarded at the Autumn Social on Friday September 27th.

Makerstoun Cups and Prizes

Summer 4th August, 2024

Best Cottage Garden: 1 Joan and Geordie Duncan, 1 Woodside Cottages; 2 Mr & Mrs McKenzie, 6 Haymount; 3 Mr & Mrs Dorsett, 1 Manorhill.

Best All Year Round Garden: 1 Andy and Barbara Carter, East Dalcove House; 2 Nigel and Mel Houldsworth, Park House; 3 Gareth and Kirsty Baird, Walled Garden, Manorhill.

Best Vegetable Garden: 1 Jack Aikman, Allotments; 2 Lord Biddulph, Allotments; 3 Mr & Mrs Whybrow, Ivybank.

Tallest Sunflower (Adult) Andy and Barbara Carter, East Dalcove House.

Design Cup: Lee and Veronique Ducker, Home Farm.

Blue Bowl (group of cottages) Manorhill Cottage.

Commended: Ian Martin, Game Keepers Cottage.

Original Mr & Mrs Chappell, 8 Manorhill.

Catches Judges eye Mr Hall, Mrs Wilson, 3 Manorhill; decorated chimney pot with fairy and parachute.

Wildlife Garden Chick and Rachael Robertson, Charterhouse

Special mention Mr & Mrs M Bernie, 2 Woodside Cottage (gazebo with Hammock)

