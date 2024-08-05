Makerstoun Gardens Competition 2024
Makerstoun Cups and Prizes
Summer 4th August, 2024
Best Cottage Garden: 1 Joan and Geordie Duncan, 1 Woodside Cottages; 2 Mr & Mrs McKenzie, 6 Haymount; 3 Mr & Mrs Dorsett, 1 Manorhill.
Best All Year Round Garden: 1 Andy and Barbara Carter, East Dalcove House; 2 Nigel and Mel Houldsworth, Park House; 3 Gareth and Kirsty Baird, Walled Garden, Manorhill.
Best Vegetable Garden: 1 Jack Aikman, Allotments; 2 Lord Biddulph, Allotments; 3 Mr & Mrs Whybrow, Ivybank.
Tallest Sunflower (Adult) Andy and Barbara Carter, East Dalcove House.
Design Cup: Lee and Veronique Ducker, Home Farm.
Blue Bowl (group of cottages) Manorhill Cottage.
Commended: Ian Martin, Game Keepers Cottage.
Original Mr & Mrs Chappell, 8 Manorhill.
Catches Judges eye Mr Hall, Mrs Wilson, 3 Manorhill; decorated chimney pot with fairy and parachute.
Wildlife Garden Chick and Rachael Robertson, Charterhouse
Special mention Mr & Mrs M Bernie, 2 Woodside Cottage (gazebo with Hammock)
