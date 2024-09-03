Looking Forward to a Tremendous Show of Premium Quality Rams at Kelso

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With nearly 3,800 rams set to go under the hammer in the upcoming Border Union Kelso Ram Sales, Harrison & Hetherington are looking forward to offering an exceptional show of high quality rams at the Border Union Showground on Friday, 13th September.

One of the most important annual events in the sheep farming calendar, the Kelso Ram Sale is also one of the most significant and prestigious in the UK. For H&H the UK’s foremost livestock auctioneers it is one of the key dates in their annual sales calendar, and this year the company has an impressive line-up of 1532 rams entered which includes:

714 Suffolk

158 Texel, including Blue Texel

70 Border Leicester

244 Cross-Bred

266 Beltex

27 North Country Cheviot

The sale will also include a wide range of other breeds, including Lleyn, Berrichon, Hampshire Downs and Dutch Texel.

Adam Grieve, Senior Auctioneer, Harrison & Hetherington

Adam Grieve, Market Manager & Senior Auctioneer at H&H’s St Boswells and Wooler Marts in the Borders emphasises the significance of this sale for sheep farmers and the UK sheep farming industry.

“This is a very important sale for sheep breeders, but it’s also a measure of the health of the sheep industry as a whole and we are looking forward to another tremendous show of stock at Kelso.

“Our numbers are slightly down from last year, due to the strong hogg trade in the Spring with prices reaching upwards of £280 per head. Many breeders chose to sell their lower quality tups at this time, to capitalise on the exceptional prices. In doing so there may be slightly fewer numbers put forward however this has allowed breeders to bring their best stock to Kelso. So we are expecting the quality this year to be second to none, possibly the best we’ve seen in some time.

“This I believe bodes well for the sheep industry, because maintaining the highest quality rams will enhance the national flock at all levels. Whilst top-quality sheep are expected to fetch good prices, we must also acknowledge that flock numbers are reducing, so this will balance out the market.

“Another factor impacting this year’s numbers is the effect of Bluetongue restrictions which have definitely reduced the number of entries from Northern Ireland,” Adam added. “Despite this, there remains strong confidence in the sheep industry, and Kelso Ram Sales continue to be one of the finest showcases of rams in the country.”

The Border Union Kelso Ram Sale is not just a marketplace but a vital networking platform for the sheep farming community. The event attracts vendors and purchasers from across the UK and Ireland, offering them the opportunity to select their top-quality rams for the upcoming breeding season. It also serves as a major social occasion for all stakeholders in the industry, fostering connections and knowledge-sharing among farmers, breeders, suppliers and agricultural professionals.

First held in 1838, the Border Union Kelso Ram Sales epitomises the deep-rooted traditions of sheep farming, while playing a crucial role in shaping the future of the industry.

For more information or to view the entries in advance, please visit the Border Union Kelso Ram Sales website at Border Union Ram Sales - Border Union Agricultural Society