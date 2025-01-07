Local MSP backs Doddie Aid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local MSP Craig Hoy has met with the team from My Name’5 Doddie Foundation in Parliament to show his support for their vital work in raising funds and awareness to combat Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Doddie Aid takes place every January and is a virtual mass-participation exercise event which raises funds for the foundation. Following the meeting Mr Hoy encouraged constituents to get involved, highlighting the importance of supporting this exceptional cause.

Speaking after the meeting, Craig Hoy MSP said: “It was great to meet the team from My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and learn more about their excellent work. Their commitment to funding research to find a cure for MND is remarkable.

“Sadly, there have been no new drugs approved in 30 years, there is currently no cure, and treatment options are very limited. Doddie Aid helps to fund research that will hopefully shed some light on this complex disease.”

The funds raised through Doddie Aid help fund essential research at various universities and research institutes across the country, as well as provide support to those living with MND.

Mr Hoy pledged to continue working to raise awareness of MND and support efforts to advance medical research.

For more information about Doddie Aid and how to participate, visit their website https://doddieaid.com.