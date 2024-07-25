Local man publishes book to help those affected by cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kevin Donaghy from Melrose, working with Swan & Horn publishers, has now published Stories of Cancer and Hope in hardback.

The book is now available in local bookshops, including Mainstreet Trading in St Boswells. The owner, Roz De La Hey is credited in the book due to the help and guidance she provided when Kevin was writing it.

Stories of Cancer and Hope is a collection of personal essays from people directly affected by cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born from the idea of asking individuals to share their stories and what ‘hope’ means or meant to them, the book offers an honest and inspirational look at different lived experiences of the disease – spanning from the initial diagnosis to the profound impact of treatments on emotional and physical wellbeing, as well its effects on loved ones.

Kevin and Roz at Mainstreet Trading, St Boswells.

Compiled by an extraordinary writer, Kevin Donaghy, who himself is living with an incurable and life-limiting melanoma diagnosis, each storyteller highlights the issues, emotions and reality of having, or being affected by, a wide range of cancers.

Contributions come from all over the UK and feature inspirational stories of everyday people, from the ultramarathon runner who urges people to live life to the fullest and the nurse who supported her patients through treatment, to the partners, parents and siblings who remember the loved ones they’ve lost to the disease.

The book has been created with the help of Kevin’s friends and family, and all contributors are happy to support of Maggie’s cancer charity, with at least £1 from the sale of each book being donated to help those living with cancer and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maggie’s Chief Executive, Dame Laura Lee, said of the book: “The Stories of Cancer and Hope book is brilliantly honest, uplifting and very much in line with the support we offer at our 24 centres across the UK. We have been delighted to have the books in our centres and to share them with those who visit us.