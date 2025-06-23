Local law firm supports Borders Book Festival for 12th consecutive year

A local law firm once again supported Borders Book Festival, bringing its total investment in one of the region’s biggest events to around £30,000 over the past 12 years.

Davidson Chalmers Stewart, which has an office in Galashiels, sponsored the Storytelling Tent, and praised organisers for another successful event.

Partner Andy Drane said: “I have lived in the Scottish Borders for more than a quarter of a century and know how important Borders Book Festival is to the region – both as a wonderful event that locals look forward to each year, and a contributor to the local economy.

“Davidson Chalmers Stewart has been a proud sponsor of the festival and its Storytelling Tent for around 12 years and we were once again delighted to support it, both through the sponsorship and corporate hospitality bookings.

“As well as helping to ensure the festival can take place, the sponsorship supports our activity in the Scottish Borders as active advisers to many Border businesses and business people.

“We opened our Galashiels office in 2016 with the express intent of delivering top quality city legal advice to Border businesses in the local area without the need to travel to Edinburgh or Glasgow.”

Borders Book Festival takes place in June each year and, as a charity, it relies on the generous donations and sponsorships of its supporters to enable it to continue. The event attracts around 40,000 visitors across the four days of the festival.

Alistair Moffat, Creative Director of Borders Book Festival, added: "We’re incredibly grateful for the support of our sponsors and local businesses who recognise the impact the Borders Book Festival has on the community and the wider Borders area.

“Davidson Chalmers Stewart has supported us for many years, and we truly value their continued partnership."