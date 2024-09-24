Local group celebrates more than 70 years of fundraising more than £70,000 for children’s charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former inspector at Scotland’s national children’s charity has recalled the “very eventful life” he has had through his five-decade long involvement with the charity during a celebration event in the summer.

Bill Dunbar joined Children 1st when it was known as the Royal Scottish Society for the Protection of Children (RSSPCC) in 1968 and played a crucial role in the development of Children 1st’s Borders service from what was a condemned property in Galashiels to the current base in Selkirk.

Children 1st is Scotland’s national children’s charity aiming to keep children safe, well and together with their families.

Inspectors investigated cases of abuse or neglect reported by members of the public, the police and latterly local authorities.

Bill’s commitment to the charity has been more than just a career. He called it a life-long pursuit.

After retiring in 2001, he joined the Selkirk Action Group, which has raised more than £70,000 for Children 1st since the 1950s. Their contribution to the charity was celebrated at an event marking the 140th anniversary of Children 1st during the summer.

They have dedicated decades to raising money to protect children across the Borders and keep them safe from harm, through events, raffles and even a thrift shop at one point.

Throughout their involvement in the group, members have gone above and beyond the call of duty by stepping in to help Bill care for a young baby that had been left on his doorstep on Christmas Eve in the 1970s.

“Inspectors all worked from home and clients used to come to the house, and that was normal for the Society in those days,” Bill said.

“In late 1971, I got an office in Galashiels and that worked very well.

“It’s been a very eventful life working for the society. It was a way of life.

“The work here has changed dramatically over the years. People don't bring babies to the door anymore.”

At one point, Bill was even prepared to be found in contempt of court to stop a child having to give evidence at the Sheriff Court.

Bill started his career in the army, doing his National Service for two years, then moved to Stranraer where he ran a newsagents.

He became close friends with an RSSPCC inspector in Stranraer and became interested in doing similar work. And so, he applied for a job with the RSSPCC speculatively and was offered a position.

The Selkirk Action group is now a small group of lifelong friends, made up of Liz Thomson, Cliff Ellershaw, Shenagh Ellershaw, Gillian Inglis, Doris Kellet and Marion Oxnard who are united in their support for Children 1st and proud of the association.

Gillian has been a member of the group for almost 70 years, after her mother joined the action group when she was a child. Cliff Ellershaw, current treasurer joined the action group in the 1970s. The group has almost 200 years of combined experience raising funds for Children 1st.

Anna O’Reilly, Assistant Director for the Borders Service at Children 1st, said: “I would like to thank Bill and all of the other longstanding Selkirk Action Group members who have raised more than £70,000 throughout their decades of support to Children 1st.

“Celebrating their contribution at the Selkirk Children office was the least we could do for this dedicated group of lifelong friends who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to support our work to protect children.

“However, as we mark our 140th anniversary as a charity, many children in Scotland are still living in crisis. One in four children live in poverty.

“As the cost-of-living crisis deepens and parents are under more pressure, it is getting harder to ensure that children are protected from harm. Today, children need our support more than ever.”

Children 1st was founded by James Grahame on 23rd July 1884. To find out more about the charity’s history and its 140th anniversary, visit https://www.children1st.org.uk/get-involved/children-1st-140th-anniversary/