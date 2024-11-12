Leading Scottish visitor attraction praised for making history, heritage and culture accessible to all

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As it celebrates its third year, a national visitor attraction which is ranked in the top 10 per cent of Tripadvisor listings around the world and one of the most visited attractions in the Scottish Borders, has been praised by a number of prestigious groups and visitors for making Scotland’s history, heritage and culture accessible to all.

Welcoming the news, Sandy Maxwell-Forbes, Centre Director for the five-star Great Tapestry of Scotland visitor centre in Galashiels said: “We have achieved so many wonderful accolades since opening, including our five-star accreditation and endorsement by a number of high-profile figures, including Their Majesties The King and Queen and Outlander actor Sam Heughan, but receiving a Tripadvisor Traveller’s Choice Award and hearing the positive feedback from individuals and groups who so often face barriers to learning our history, really is the pinnacle of success for us. It evidences that we are connecting people and communities with Scotland’s history, heritage and culture, which has been at the very heart of our vision right from the beginning.

“Through a range of visual, tactile and digital displays, tours, workshops and educational programmes, our centre takes visitors from around the globe on a real journey of discovery as they learn about some of the key moments that have shaped our world and guide our future. We have designed our whole experience so that people of all ages and backgrounds, including those with language barriers, learning differences and different abilities, can all enjoy the wonderful stories it contains. My fantastic team has really listened to and worked with visiting groups, such as schools, dementia groups and Spinal Injuries Scotland, and made adaptations where possible to ensure that they get the most from the experience. So I am thrilled to hear that they have got so much from their visits.”

Great Tapestry of Scotland artist Andrew Crummy is passionate about creating art that supports communities and enhances the wellbeing of all those who visit.

Industry praise

Michael Golding, CEO of the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA), added: “One of the most visited attractions in the Scottish Borders, The Great Tapestry of Scotland has been an incredible success, capturing the hearts of visitors from around the world who provided outstanding feedback through consumer review platforms, including Euan’s Guide and Tripadvisor. It not only showcases the rich history and culture of Scotland in a truly unique way but also brings communities together through the stories it tells and its inclusive approach. Its success is a credit to the talent and passion of everyone involved in its creation.”

Antonia Lee-Bapty, CEO at EuansGuide.com, a website which empowers disabled people by providing information that will give confidence and choices for getting out and about, said: "It's great to see attractions like The Great Tapestry of Scotland showing that historical Scotland can be accessible. It's clear from our community's reviews on EuansGuide.com that this unique visitor centre offers a welcoming and engaging experience, with many praising the consideration given to inclusivity. From space to manoeuvre, spacious accessible toilets, a lift and benches for resting, to the provision of magnifying glasses, tactile displays and welcoming, supportive staff, The Great Tapestry of Scotland is doing a brilliant job of welcoming disabled visitors."

Gordon Smith, Destination Development Director at VisitScotland, added: “The Great Tapestry of Scotland has been a fantastic addition to the Scottish Borders since it opened in 2021, bringing Scotland’s history to life in a creative and vibrant way. Over that time, it has been encouraging to see the value the attraction places on creating an experience that is accessible for all types of visitors.

The visitor centre has given over 2.6k Scottish pupils free and equitable access to educational opportunities and resources.

“Accessibility is a key part of VisitScotland’s responsible tourism strategy. It is vitally important tourism and events are accessible and inclusive, so that we can be sure to extend the same warm welcome to all visitors.”

Making history accessible

Speaking of their visit Lorna Bunney, founder of The Dunbar Dementia Carers Support Group said: “The warmth of human connection and great community spirit is at the very heart of The Great Tapestry of Scotland, which is ideal for carers as well as those living with dementia. Being able to access social activities is fantastic for their wellbeing and the Tapestry is full of stories which can provide comforting memories and a great talking point for family and friends. With its relaxing environment, the stunning visitor centre provides a unique lifeline as a calm and soothing place. We had a wonderful day out. It was the best group food catering that we have ever experienced and we really enjoyed a visit to the local bakery, Alex Dalgetty & Sons, where large amounts of Selkirk Bannocks and Eccelfechan Tarts were bought - truly the icing on the cake!”

Kevin Hanlon, Peer Support at the charity Spinal injuries Scotland (spinalinjuriesscotland.org.uk) added: “Spinal Injuries Scotland aims to support new and long-term spinal cord injured people, their relatives, and friends, to see the possibilities of living life beyond the injury. So, we were thrilled when The Great Tapestry of Scotland agreed to help us to facilitate a socialising opportunity for new and existing members from across the Scottish Borders area to meet in an informal setting. Those who attended told us that the visitor Centre is an incredible resource and an exemplar venue for accessibility, with plenty of room for those with wheelchairs and walking aids to move around. The team at the centre were brilliant too - they really listened to our members’ needs and did what they could to make them all feel very welcome. They also highlighted that being able to access and enjoy venues like the Great Tapestry of Scotland can make a transformative difference to the health and wellbeing of those supporting or living with a spinal cord injury.”

The Great Tapestry of Scotland was the brainchild of author Alexander McCall Smith, and handstitched by a over 1,000 people across Scotland led by stitcher coordinator Dorie Wilkie.

Kirsty Innes, whose son is dyslexic said: “We were incredibly excited to discover all the visual stories in the stunning Great Tapestry of Scotland. Though dyslexic people can face a number of barriers and challenges in life, they are also known to have achieved incredible things when their strengths, such as visual and lateral thinking, are fully recognised and needs supported. By presenting Scotland’s history in a rich visual and engaging format, the Great Tapestry of Scotland visitor centre is making history, heritage and visitor experiences more inclusive. It is a fantastic resource to boost children’s confidence, so they can realise their full potential. Not only does it tell the stories of the greatest innovators in the past, but it is inspiring our great innovators of the future too.”

Educational success

This year, the Great Tapestry of Scotland visitor centre also secured over £21k through the generosity of the National Lottery Awards for All, local businesses and Borders Railway Communities Partnership to:

give over 2.6k Scottish pupils free and equitable access to educational opportunities and resources delivered by the centre’s education officer, who is a qualified and experienced teacher.

· Support over 500 future young Borders creatives and visitors from as far afield as Australia through this year’s free Scabby Knees events programme. This is now set to run every school holiday.

Launch its 300 words competition, with support from globally acclaimed authors including Sir Alexander McCall Smith, Julia Donaldson, Jackie Kay, Damian Barr and Alan Windram. The competition celebrated the Borders’ future literary greats (aged 7 to 15), with the inaugural winners being revealed at the Borders Book Festival.

The visually compelling Great Tapestry of Scotland has been praised for making history accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds, including those with language barriers, learning differences and different abilities.

In her third consecutive year of involvement with the Junior Tour Guide Programme, Mrs Jane Johnston, P6 Class Teacher at St Peter's Primary School, Galashiels said: “We are so lucky to have this thought-provoking artwork right here on our doorstep. It is a magnificent educational resource for every pupil – full of stunning visual details to introduce a broad range of subjects from history, culture, art and modern studies to maths, science, geography and so much more. Its visual nature, alongside the calming spaces throughout the building, means it is also great resource for neurodivergent pupils, with a wide range of learning differences. It is a real joy to bring classes to such an inclusive environment, where they all get so much from learning together.”

Upcoming exhibits

Tapestry artist Andrew Crummy, who is also dyslexic, has helped to curate a selection of panels from a range of his community artworks together for the very first time at a special exhibit that will run in the centre from November to December. On hearing the feedback from visitors and groups, he said: “It is a real honour to see the Great Tapestry of Scotland get such fantastic recognition from visitors and particularly groups who are often marginalised by society. I’m passionate about creating art that supports communities and enhances the wellbeing of all those who visit, so it is brilliant to see this happening in Galashiels.”

Now in its permanent home in the once thriving textile region of the Scottish Borders, The Great Tapestry of Scotland’s 160 panels tell a visually compelling account of the people’s story of Scotland from millions of years BC to present day. Its purpose-built visitor centre is home to two galleries, a café, workshop space and shop. It has hosted a number of visiting exhibits, including The Essex House Tapestries: Life of Julie Cope by the globally renowned contemporary artist Grayson Perry and a special exhibit providing students at the nearby Heriot Watt University with a platform to showcase their work.

Upcoming exhibits and events include an exhibit, workshops and family fun, supported by the Confucius Institute, exploring the journey of Songjiang’s cotton textiles from China (17 January to 25 March) to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Supporting the local economy

In spite of a difficult few years for the whole visitor attraction sector, the Centre has become one of the most visited, highly acclaimed attractions in the Scottish Borders, with surrounding retailers also reporting an increase in footfall.

Councillor Euan Jardine, Council Leader at Scottish Borders Council said: “It is fantastic to see that The Great Tapestry of Scotland is being congratulated for providing such inclusive, welcoming and engaging day out. I have heard from many constituents who have got so much from their visits.

“We’re incredibly lucky to have this inspiring cultural hub on our doorstep telling our unique story of Scotland, delivering jobs, making a contribution to our economy and supporting accessibility and wellbeing for everyone in the community.”

For more information, including opening times and ticket prices, visit greattapestryofscotland.com