Kelso Bridge Congress comes up trumps
The event began with the Pairs event followed by a buffet meal. Afterwards the Teams event was held and won by Jack Shearer, Andrew Harborow, Tom Bagnall, and Niall Tennant. The best local Pairs Trophy was won by Anne Coles and Cathy MacPherson.
Commenting on the day Club President Quentin McLaren said "We lost 6 years of Congresses through Covid but it's been a great day with fantastic support from the players, the Ednam House hotel, Lloyd Landrover, and the Kelso bridge Club Committee. In fact we've already booked the Hotel for June 21st 2026 for our 15th Congress"
If you fancy taking up bridge or wish to return to the game why not get in touch with the Club either on our website or via email at [email protected]