Kelso Bridge Congress comes up trumps

Kelso Bridge Club held its 14th Annual Congress on Sunday at the Ednam House Hotel with over 80 delegates turning up to play The event was sponsored by Lloyd Landrover Kelso.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event began with the Pairs event followed by a buffet meal. Afterwards the Teams event was held and won by Jack Shearer, Andrew Harborow, Tom Bagnall, and Niall Tennant. The best local Pairs Trophy was won by Anne Coles and Cathy MacPherson.

Commenting on the day Club President Quentin McLaren said "We lost 6 years of Congresses through Covid but it's been a great day with fantastic support from the players, the Ednam House hotel, Lloyd Landrover, and the Kelso bridge Club Committee. In fact we've already booked the Hotel for June 21st 2026 for our 15th Congress"

If you fancy taking up bridge or wish to return to the game why not get in touch with the Club either on our website or via email at [email protected]