Kelso Bridge Club awards

Kelso Bridge Club held its awards night on Wednesday.

More than 30 members turned up for a supper, the awards, and some light bridge afterwards. The winners of the Ireland Rose bowl were Jean McLaren and Ken Ross pictured here with the Club President Quentin McLaren on the right.

Some eight trophies were awarded including The Janette Chalmers Trophy, The Abbey Salver, Tom Peel Quaich, the Ireland Rosebowl, and the Calchou cup

The club is always looking out for new or returning members - just visit the Club website for details and come along