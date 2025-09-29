John Cooper MP helps Kirkcolm Community Trust celebrate ‘fabulous’ funding from the Morrisons Foundation

Kirkcolm Community Trust were delighted to receive a donation of £4,000 from the Morrisons Foundation which was welcomed by John Cooper MP who visited the charity to celebrate their success in securing the grant.

Kirkcolm Community Trust is a charity that provides a community hub for local residents and delivers projects to improve the local area of Kirkcolm. The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket will fund the refurbishment of the community hub kitchen facility with replacement cupboards, worktops and cooking equipment.

Ansley McClure, Community Development Manager, Kirkcolm Community Trust said“ The Kirkcolm Community Trust is delighted that it has received funding from the Morrisons Foundation, which will bring immense benefits to the local community. Over the past year, we have seen the people of Kirkcolm and the surrounding area really come together to make use of the Community Hub."

“The hub is now open six days a week, providing a wide range of facilities and amenities that support social connection, wellbeing, and community life. This generous funding will allow us to build on that success by offering more activities, events, and opportunities designed to bring local people together, strengthen community spirit, and ensure the hub continues to grow as a welcoming space for all. "

"We are grateful to the Morrisons Foundation for their support, which will help us take the next step in developing the Hub for the benefit of everyone in Kirkcolm and beyond.

John Cooper MP for Dumfries and Galloway said “Kirkcolm Community Trust are doing a fabulous job helping keep one of the loveliest villages in the Rhins vibrant and viable. Fabulous to see Morrisons Foundation backing a tremendous group with what is a really generous donation that will be put to good use. It’s an excellent example of what’s possible when a business engages with its communities”.

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £45 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.