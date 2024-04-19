Jed's Romeo Rotarians

Members of Jedburgh Rotary clean up the town.

Here to dispel the myth is Jedburgh Rotary Club, which formed in July 1975 as an offshoot of Kelso Rotary Club – the ‘Mother Club’.

It quickly became a club in its own right and continues to attract new members.

Rotary International was founded in the USA by Paul Harris, a Chicago lawyer in 1905. He had moved to Chicago from a rural background and sought out fellow newcomers to the city who would benefit from friendship, being mainly from small towns.

Getting the Easter eggs ready for children in the town.

Initially they would meet at each other’s homes for an evening meal and would ‘rotate’ around the friendship group, hence the name, Rotary.

Following the custom of the day, they were all men, but this was to change. Paul married a Scottish girl called Jean Thomson and she was to have a great influence on the organisation.

The friendship group soon began to think in terms of how they could best serve their community, giving their time and skills to help others, looking for no reward except to know they had been of service.

To this day, Rotarians are volunteers with an ethos of service, with just a few paid administrators who run what is now a vast organisation.

Expansion across the USA and into Canada, followed. The first club outside of the Americas was in Dublin, Ireland.

Now, rotary is a world-wide organisation with clubs in most countries, with a few exceptions. They are linked however, by the concept of public service at local and international levels.

The current International President is Gordon McInally who lives in Yetholm. Stephen Smith of Jedburgh Rotary said: “Previous presidents have come from countries around the world, but we are proud to have a Scottish International President, especially one who lives in the Borders!”

The original concept of meeting over a meal, has been retained. It is felt that this helps to build friendships and provides for social experience.

After the meal, the work of planning ongoing and future activities takes place. New members are often surprised to find that rotary has few traditions. There are no initiation ceremonies or unusual handshakes – new members are simply welcomed by the President and mix informally with others present. “There is an annual fee and members normally pay for their own meals. Each club has an administrative account and a charity account. Money is raised through the fees and through fundraising initiatives,” added Stephen.

No strict dress code is adhered to, although many members like to dress smartly and may display their membership pins, brooches, or name badges.

There is a special medal known as a ‘Paul Harris Fellowship’, awarded by Rotary International in Chicago. This is for outstanding service, particularly towards the goal of world peace.

Rotary is not a secret society. It is non-religious and non-political.

Stephen explained: “In this way, it becomes open to anyone who accepts the aims of the organisation and is approved by the membership. It is not a men’s club or a dining club. Women have played a large part in its work for many decades and serve in positions of responsibility at all levels. There is no discrimination on the basis of gender, race, religion, and other aspects of human life.”

Members are asked to undertake tasks within the club according to their abilities, skills, or talents.

There are Rotarians in all walks of life and all ages across the world. This vast organisation helps people at local and international level.

Stephen added: “Our current international initiative is to eliminate polio through vaccination by medically trained volunteers.

“Today, polio has been eliminated in all but two countries in the world and we remain vigilant to see that it does not return. We also help wherever there are natural emergencies or disasters.

“One of our greatest achievements was the work we did to help those affected by the East Asian tsunami, some years ago. A group of members travelled to the areas concerned to give practical help and support.”

The philosophy of Rotary International is embodied in the phrase ‘service above self’ and every club seeks to be true to this, and nowhere more than in service to their local community.

“In Jedburgh, we work closely with the school, encouraging students to participate in competitions,” said Stephen. “Those young people who wish to challenge themselves may wish to take part in the residential ‘Rotary Young Leadership Award, at an outdoor centre on Loch Tay.”

The Rotary’s passion for the community is evident, with the organisation of seasonal street markets, and a winter festival each year at Christmas time, when Santa travels up Jedburgh High Street following the pipe band, together with the ‘Winter Princess,’ usually a senior student from Jedburgh Grammar Campus.

Jedburgh Rotary hopes to swell its ranks, so if your goals are friendship, service and doing good in the world – a welcome handshake from members will be extended to you.