James Hutton exhibition in Eyemouth
By knowing the soils, landscapes and cliffs of Berwickshire, James Hutton realised that geological time was far longer than the timeline suggested by Bishop Ussher in 1650. At Siccar Point on the Berwickshire coast he found evidence in the rocks that laid the foundations for our present understanding of the age of the planet. Every year many visitors, including international geologists, come to Siccar Point which is regarded by many as the most important geological location in the world because it gave rise to Hutton's insight into deep time.
The Eyemouth exhibition was opened by Colin Campbell, Director of the James Hutton Institute, a scientific organisation based in Scotland. During the autumn, further related events will take place in the Hippodrome.
