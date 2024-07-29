James Hutton exhibition in Eyemouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The opening took place at the Hippodrome in Eyemouth last week of an exhibition celebrating the work of James Hutton, who farmed at Slighhouses during the eighteenth century. The exhibition will be open from 10.00 – 4.00 every day until the end of August, in association with an exhibition on marine life from the Berwickshire Marine Reserve.

By knowing the soils, landscapes and cliffs of Berwickshire, James Hutton realised that geological time was far longer than the timeline suggested by Bishop Ussher in 1650. At Siccar Point on the Berwickshire coast he found evidence in the rocks that laid the foundations for our present understanding of the age of the planet. Every year many visitors, including international geologists, come to Siccar Point which is regarded by many as the most important geological location in the world because it gave rise to Hutton's insight into deep time.