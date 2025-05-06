Is Galashiels home to the next Screwfix Trade Apprentice?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Galashiels-based apprentice Sinead McLaren, aged 18, has been announced as one of the top ten finalists for this year’s Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition.

Aspiring joiner, Sinead, who is currently studying Joinery at Borders College, will join nine other trade apprentices from across the UK and Ireland, in a bid to be crowned Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2025.

The winner, who will be announced at the two-day final in May, will take home an incredible prize bundle of tools, training and technology worth £10,000 – while also scooping £2,000 worth of Screwfix vouchers for their college.

Since starting her joinery journey, Sinead has become a strong advocate for introducing the trades to young people when they are considering their career options. She believes it is important to raise awareness early and hopes to one day mentor apprentices of her own. Sinead loves learning new skills, particularly in restoration, and enjoys the craftsmanship required to bring natural materials back to life. Sinead’s unmatched commitment to inspiring others, her love of the trade, and relentless work ethic saw her stand out in the semi-finals, after being selected from more than 2,000 applications.

Finalist Sinead McLaren

Commenting on the announcement, Sinead said: “I can’t believe I’ve made it through to the finals of this year’s Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition. When I submitted my application, I never dreamed I’d make it this far. It’s also so exciting to be representing Galashiels at the national final.

“The joinery industry is highly rewarding to work in, and so to be recognised for my skills and dedication at this level is such a huge compliment.

“The competition is an incredible opportunity to showcase what I’ve learned so far, while highlighting the importance of trade apprentices in shaping the future of the joinery industry – and I’m looking forward to the final where I can take my creativity and skills to a new level.”

The final

Hosted at Google's UK Office in London on 7-8 May, the competition’s final promise to be a challenging yet rewarding experience.

The final will offer the top 10 the chance to network and participate in workshops hosted by industry experts and will see each of them interviewed by an expert panel of judges.

The judges include representatives from Screwfix, the Chartered Institute of Plumbing & Heating Engineering (CIPHE), the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC), the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) and Screwfix Top Tradesperson Mohammed Rahman. Alongside the interviews, DEWALT will be showcasing some exciting product demonstrations, the team from SITE will be sharing the latest workwear and finalists will have the opportunity to get creative in some team-building workshops.

Screwfix Marketing Director, Jack Wallace shared his enthusiasm for the competition, saying: “Apprenticeships are vital to the growth of the trade industry, ensuring we have talented individuals entering the workforce with the skills required to succeed.

“The Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition is about spotlighting passionate apprentices who are paving the way for the future. We’re thrilled to celebrate this next generation of tradespeople. The talent we see is just getting better and better, so I already know it will be a tricky decision for the judges to make on the day. I wish all finalists the best of luck!”

The Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition celebrates the best new talent in the trade industry.

Through events like this, Screwfix aims to inspire and support the next generation of skilled tradespeople, shining a spotlight on the diversity, innovation and rewarding opportunities within the trade sector.

To learn more about the Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition and this year’s finalists, visit https://www.screwfix.com/landingpage/tradeapprentice