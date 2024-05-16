Help shape the future of your local area: public consultation on affordable housing development.

Approximately 25 two storey affordable homes are proposed for the site located on Linglie Road, Selkirk. This project aims to address the pressing need for affordable housing options within the community.

The project architects, Smith Scott Mullan Associates, have prepared some initial information and proposals which will be on display at the event, and residents are encouraged to come along to view these and provide feedback. The insights from those who take part in the consultation will play a pivotal role in shaping the Planning Application, which will be submitted to Scottish Borders Council later this Summer.

Director of Development Emma Garry comments: “This pre-planning consultation underlines our commitment to ensuring that what we build reflects the needs of the community. We hope to hear from lots of people in order to gather a range of views to allow us to take this exciting project forward.”

The public consultation event will take place on Tuesday, 21st May, from 4pm to 7pm, at SBHA's Head Office, South Bridge House, Whinfield Road, Selkirk TD7 5DT.