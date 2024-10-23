HC-One’s Head of Specialist Services named as finalist at Scottish Care Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nurturing, creative and dedicated Head of Specialist Services at HC-One Scotland has been shortlisted as a finalist for the ‘Care Innovation Award’ at the Scottish Care National Care Home Awards 2024.

Katy Jenks, Head of Specialist Services at HC-One Scotland, was nominated for the ‘Care Innovation Award’ by Professor Graham Stokes, Director of Dementia and Specialist Services at HC-One.

The award shortlisting recognises Katy’s exceptional achievements in transforming the care home community, service and environment. Katy utilises the use of innovative approaches and demonstrates a willingness to embrace positive resident-centred practice.

Katy shows dedication, creativity and has demonstrated that she can make a difference within the care home sector. Katy’s work positively impacts residents’ lives by fostering a nurturing environment and setting new standards of excellence. Katy revolutionises the care home environment through the implementation of new processes and creative activities.

Katy Jenks, Head of Specialist Services at HC-One Scotland

The Scottish Care National Care Home Awards 2024 consists of 13 awards, which cover a wide range of areas of the social care sector. The awards recognise the outstanding achievements and honour the excellence of the care home sector including companies, colleagues and residents.

As Head of Specialist Services, Katy is responsible for leading reviews of specialist care settings supporting people with complex needs, enabling services to see possibilities and opportunities to give people better lives.

Her role includes being the Lead Nurse Practitioner, shaping and implementing Specialist Dementia Care Communities, which are therapeutic settings caring for people who are distressed and present with behaviours that others find concerning.

Recently, in partnership with the Care Inspectorate, Katy led and delivered a Care Home Quality Improvement Project empowering dementia care nurses and social care professionals to find ways to reduce the inappropriate use of psychoactive medicines.

Katy Jenks, Head of Specialist Services at HC-One, said:

“I am honoured to have been shortlisted as a finalist of the ‘Care Innovation Award’ at the Scottish Care National Care Home Awards 2024.

“I enjoy seeking out opportunities to support and educate others through using innovative practices to positively impact the lives of residents and set new standards of excellence. I look forward to attending the Scottish Care National Care Home Awards ceremony next month.”

The winners of the awards will be announced at an evening awards ceremony on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow and will be hosted by Pop Idol winner, Michelle McManus and Scottish Care CEO, Dr Donald Macaskill.