Hawick church is to close – five jobs lost

Charity is calling it a day.

A Borders church has announced its closure with the groups that meet there also bidding a sad farewell.

Hawick Congregational Church in Boutree Place will close in the first week of March, with the loss of five jobs, as a result of a dwindling congregation.

However, the long-term future of the building has been secured after the town’s Baptist Church agreed to take it on and refurbish it and house its congregation at its North Bridge Street place of worship.

The closure means the charity Reaching Out, attached to the church, will also close the groups it runs – Toddlers Together, Bumps2Babies, Super Lunch, Knit & Knatter, The Hope Club and The Blether Club.

A church spokesperson said: “We are very sorry to share the sad news of the closure of our groups.

“The church has in recent years struggled with ongoing repairs and it is now at a point where they cannot sustain the building.

“Reaching Out is the charity attached to Hawick Congregational Community Church building and therefore will need to be closed along with the church.

“We have always envisaged that our groups would be welcoming, relaxed, family orientated and fun to attend.

“We hope you have enjoyed coming along each week during your time with us, we have certainly enjoyed getting to know everyone and see the friendships blossom.

“Our last week of sessions will be the week beginning March 3, from there onwards the church will have new owners and we will no longer run our groups.

“We want our last week to be a celebration, we therefore are going to have a bit of a party on the last sessions for each group to make sure we go out on a high.

“We will have a complimentary lunch with lots of yummy treats for Super Lunch on Wednesday the 5th which we would love if you could come along to celebrate with us. It will be the usual time of 12-1pm.

“Thank you for all the support over the years, lots of love from Sabrina, Val, Stephanie, Brenda and Donna, we will miss you all.”