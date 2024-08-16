Harrison & Hetherington Auctioneer Marking Milestones

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joe Bowman Named as a Finalist for New Auctioneer of the Year at Mart’s The Heart Awards 2024

Harrison & Hetherington auctioneer Joe Bowman has been named a finalist for the prestigious New Auctioneer of the Year award at the 2024 Mart’s The Heart Awards, hosted by Farmers Guardian. This recognition marks a significant milestone in Joe’s career, highlighting his dedication to the farming community which he works with and his skill within the livestock industry.

At just 30 years old, Joe, who hails from Brampton Fell Farm in Cumbria, has already made a name for himself in the auctioneering world. Raised on a 500-acre mixed farm by his parents, Alan and Val, Joe has been deeply involved in farming from a young age. The family farm is home to 450 Swaledale ewes, which are bred to produce North of England Mule lambs, and 30 Limousin Cross Cows, which they bull with Aberdeen Angus, and sell the calves at 24 months old in the store ring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe’s journey into auctioneering began nine years ago, in August 2015, when he started working as a yard drover at Harrison & Hetherington. After completing his studies at Newton Rigg College and gaining valuable experience, Joe applied to join the auctioneer training program at Harrison & Hetherington, where he excelled. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, he successfully completed his training and is now a fully qualified auctioneer.

Joe Bowman, Harrison & Hetherington Auctioneer

Reflecting on his nomination, Joe said, "I was fairly shocked and taken aback when I found out. Working with Harrison & Hetherington means you’re working with the best in the industry, and to be recognised as part of that is truly special. Winning would be amazing, but I’m just happy to have been nominated."

Joe’s first auctioneering experience came in September 2016 when he sold a trio of chickens for £45 at a poultry sale. Since then, he has taken on significant responsibilities, managing all breeding sheep and store sales at Borderway Mart, Carlisle, as well as sales in Lazonby and Middleton-in-Teesdale. Joe’s achievements include breaking records in 2022, selling a Blue Texel Gimmer for 20,000 guineas in Carlisle and a British Blue Heifer for £8,500 in Middleton-in-Teesdale. He also set a new centre record for a pen of gimmers at Lazonby, selling them at £800 each.

"The highlight of my career so far has been getting the opportunity to sell at the Alston Moor Gimmer sale in 2021," Joe shared. "It’s a sale I grew up with, and my family has been selling sheep there for 80 years. It was a real ‘I’ve made it’ moment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe expressed his gratitude to his colleagues, especially James Little, Grant Anderson, and Scott Donaldson, for their support throughout his journey and for David Pritchard who gave him his first job and supported his career in the early years. He also thanked his parents for their unwavering encouragement and his wife, Stephanie, for being there to celebrate with him on the good days, and for her understanding and support on the bad days.

The Mart’s The Heart Awards, now in its ninth year, were launched by Farmers Guardian in 2015 to recognise the vital role auction marts play in the livestock industry. The awards have gained widespread acclaim, generating over 400 nominations and 8,500 votes each year from readers who support and celebrate the auctioneers, marts, and mart cafes that are essential to the agricultural community.

The Farmers Guardian Mart’s The Heart Awards 2024 voting will close on Friday, 30th August, 2024. For more information on the awards and to cast your vote, visit: www.britishfarmingawards.co.uk/britishfarmingawards/en/page/marts-the-heart-awards-2024