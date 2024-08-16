Hamilton care home resident, 101, says ‘a wee whiskey and red wine’ is the secret to a long life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the most inspirational residents at HC-One Scotland’s Douglas View Care Home, in Hamilton, Lanarkshire, has just reached an incredible milestone by celebrating her very 101st birthday.

Lily Dick was born on 15th August 1923 in Glasgow. She worked as a School Secretary and then as a Secretary in the Royal Air Force. She also ran the local church on a Thursday evening back in the day.

Arlene Hunter, Wellbeing Coordinator at Douglas View Care Home, describes Lily as:

“A woman of many talents who enjoys knitting, reading, sewing, dressmaking, taking long walks in nature and dancing the night away.”

Lily’s first husband was called James and her second husband, Bill. She has one daughter, three sons, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

When asked about what her secret is to a long life, Lily said:

“A wee whisky and red wine!”

For her 101st birthday, Douglas View colleagues were delighted to hold a party fit for a queen, with a fancy buffet. Her family and friends joined her for some dancing and enjoyed some lovely singing from Lauren Kyle, one of the residents’ much-loved entertainers.

Lily prepped for her big day by getting her hair and nails done and chose to wear her lovely blue sparkly jumper. She felt a million dollars. Lily thoroughly enjoyed the time spent with her family to celebrate such a special occasion.

Louise Fulton, Care Home Manager at Douglas View, commented:

“It's amazing to see one of our lovely ladies celebrating such an amazing milestone!

“Thank you to the care staff, including Arlene, and, of course, Lily's friends and family for making Lily’s day as special as she is.”