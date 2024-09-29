Greenlaw Town Hall Restored

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A real shot in the arm for our community who, overwhelmingly, want to see the building restored to good health and good use.

The Company which owns Greenlaw Town Hall (GTH) was restored to the Register of UK Companies on 1st July 2024. Coldingham Investments Limited (CIL) bought the property, an A listed building, in May 2017. CIL was then purchased in February 2018 by Huang Ping, the wife of Mr Li Youyu who is the majority shareholder in Shanghai Hanguang Ceramics Co. Ltd. At purchase the intention was to convert the building into a Chinese Ceramics Art Museum and visitor attraction. That plan suffered a number of major setbacks, including the death in May 2018 of the company’s UK agent Mr Paul Harris, plus Brexit uncertainty, and finally the Covid pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Communications broke down, and the company was dissolved by the UK authorities in 2022, which meant that GTH became technically the property of the Crown. Communication was restored in April this year with the appointment of a new UK agent, Mr Gerry McCann who is a Greenlaw resident, and who has been involved with GTH matters since 2016.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “This is a major and welcome breakthrough, which brings the original plan back to life. Repair work on building has already started, and final plans for the conversion are being prepared. The work will generate welcome business for local tradesmen, and when the Museum opens there will be full time job opportunities. It is a real shot in the arm for our community who overwhelmingly want to see the building restored to good health and good use. If we can attract a share of the increasing number of visitors from China who tour Scotland and North of England by coach, it will be a real boost to the local economy.”

National World

Greenlaw has the largest concentration of A listed buildings in the Scottish Borders region. Mr Li Youyu said: “We are seeking to establish and develop cultural and artistic relationship between our two countries, and collaboration with other artistic organisations. The restoration of our assets is major step forward."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building was the subject of a £2m renovation project by Scottish Historic Buildings Trust (SHBT) who sold the property to CIL. It was formally opened by our current King Charles III on 31st May 2011, but it failed to attract the planned tenancies, and it again fell into disrepair.