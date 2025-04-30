Globe-trotting Gillian returns to her Scottish roots

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gillian Sosa has lived in exotic locations all over the world but for the adventurous mum of six, Scotland will always be home.

Now all the children have left home she has settled in Peebles and while Gillian loves sharing her travel stories she says she has been made to feel truly welcome by the local community.

She said: “When I decided to come back to Scotland I wanted to be within a proper community and immediately fell in love with Peebles.

“I love this part of the world. It offers the perfect mix of unspoilt countryside and interesting historic towns yet is a short train journey from Edinburgh.

“And we have thrown ourselves into the local community and love our lives here.”

And she is also relishing helping families find their own forever home in her role as a sales consultant with Robertson Homes.

Having worked at their St Margaret’s development at Rosslynlee she will soon move to the new show home at Shawfair, a new development of 23 luxury homes near Dalkeith.

She said: “I am so very proud to be working with Robertson Homes – Scotland’s Housebuilder of the Year. The properties they build are absolutely fantastic with every last detail considered and it is a joy helping customers find their own perfect place to call home.

“I love getting to know them and hearing about their lives and I know how much the right home can influence your lifestyle.”

The people skills and experience acquired during her travels and varied work life are also being put to good use.

She has worked as a model in Munich, launched an award-winning NGO, Teach to Fish, in Zambia, worked with young adults in Gabon, central Africa, ran a youth employment programme with Raith Rovers FC and sold fine art for several UK galleries before diverting all her skills into property.

Gillian said: “I truly believe that it is down to individuals to make things happen and sometimes all you need to do is say ‘Yes’!

“I spent a year in Mozambique where my daughter had her baby – my first grandchild - and when I came back to Scotland I wanted a role that kept me connected with people and that was different every day.

“I so enjoy hearing people’s stories, and helping them find the perfect new home is a privilege.

“I have loved travelling the world and experiencing different places and cultures, but there is no place like home.”