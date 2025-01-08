Glider band concert was rocking for fundraiser

​The concert raised £1,100 for the two charities.

​Galashiels rock band Glider launched its third album at a very successful concert at MacArts in Galashiels recently.

The band very generously donated the proceeds of the concert to two palliative care organisations, PATCH (Palliation and The Caring Hospital) and the Margaret Kerr Unit at the Borders General Hospital.

Donations to the Margaret Kerr Unit go to The Difference, the official charity of NHS Borders and are used to enhance palliative care within the unit and across the Scottish Borders.

A total of £1,100 was raised with £550 donated to each organisation.

Glider band leader, Alan Oliver said: “I and the other boys in the band are pleased to support these two worthy causes’

Dr Pamela Levack, Medical Director said: “We had a wonderful evening and are delighted to accept this kind donation. Palliative care is important in all settings including hospitals and care homes”.

Dr Rachel Hogg, Consultant in Palliative Medicine at the Borders General Hospital also expressed thanks, adding: ‘We are very grateful for all the hard work and generosity from the band and their fans. With all donations we are enhancing and evolving the palliative care provision across the Borders.’

Photo from left to right in the photo is as follows - Samantha Ballantyne, Hilary Douglas, Dr Rachel Hogg, Dr Pamela Levack, Alan Oliver, Allan Baillie, Neil Turnbull and Sandy Rathie.

