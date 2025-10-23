Glasgow’s Paula McIntosh competes in the final of Kraft Heinz Masters of the Menu 2025
In partnership with Great British Menu winner James Cochran and the Craft Guild of Chefs, the finalists will receive personal mentorship from James before competing in a live cook-off at Mission Kitchen on 27 October. The winner will be crowned Master of the Menu 2025, receive £2,000 in cash, £2,000 worth of Heinz product, national PR exposure, and the chance to co-host an exclusive supper club with James Cochran.
Representing Scotland, Paula McIntosh is the founder of PJ’s Hot Sauces, an artisan small-batch hot sauce business she built from the ground up. What began as a lockdown kitchen project has grown into a thriving independent brand, with Paula championing flavour, creativity, and Scottish hospitality.
For the final, Paula is turning up the heat with her Spicy Soft-Shell Crab with Pickled Vegetables, Heinz Firecracker Mayo, in an Irn Bru Gel, a playful, indulgent dish that balances spice, sophistication, and Scottish character.
“Winning would be life-changing for me and my small business,” says Paula. “It would mean flying the flag for women in small business, the hot sauce community, and hospitality in Scotland and the UK.”
Paula will compete against four other talented chefs on 27th October, where one will be crowned Masters of the Menu 2025.