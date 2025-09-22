Galashiels Specsavers team member awarded customer service excellence medal by company’s founder

Danielle Paterson, Optical Assistant at Specsavers Galashiels, has been honoured for looking after the eye health of Galashiels by Specsavers founders Doug and Dame Mary Perkins.

Danielle is one of only five from across the UK and the Republic of Ireland to receive the Dame Mary Perkins medal for Customer Service Excellence this year. The winners received £1,000 in prize money and attended a celebration dinner at the Grand Hotel in Birmingham, held in their honour.

They received their medals from Dame Mary Perkins on stage at the Specsavers Professional Advancement Conference (PAC) at the ICC in Birmingham on Sunday 14 September. PAC has been running for more than 30 years and has become one of the largest and most valued clinical conferences for Optometry and Audiology professionals in the UK and Ireland.

Dame Mary says: "Specsavers’ mission is to change lives through better sight and hearing. This year’s winners are all shining examples of how our optometrists and audiologists do that every day. Congratulations to all of them."

(L-R) Danielle Paterson from Specsavers Galashiels and Dame Mary Perkins.

Danielle started working as an Optical Assistant at Specsavers Galashiels eight years ago and has gone on to complete level 3 and 4 training, become an in-store trainer and will soon complete her Ophthalmic Dispensing diploma. She has a real passion for helping others and reducing local waiting times through her partnership with the local hospital’s low vision clinic.

Danielle says: "The thing I find most rewarding about working at Specsavers is that every day I have the ability to make a positive difference to someone’s life, whether that is a child who is getting spectacles for the first time, someone who has a visual impairment being given advice to help retain their independence and help them enjoy their day-to-day life more or helping one of my colleagues with their own personal development.

"It’s great to be part of the Galashiels team and fantastic to have been nominated by them for this award."

She adds: "I’m proud that Specsavers Galashiels is a key part of the neighbourhood health service. We have built strong relationships within the community, working closely with key healthcare providers and are working together to improve quality of life for local people."

