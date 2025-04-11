Galashiels residents invited to enjoy coffee and cake on GoFibre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

GoFibre is celebrating a major milestone in Galashiels with more than 500 customers now enjoying ultra-fast full fibre broadband. To mark the occasion, GoFibre will be toasting with a cuppa at Café ReCharge as part of a community event on Friday April 18.

Showing its appreciation for the local community, from 10am to 1pm residents and businesses are invited to join the GoFibre team at Café ReCharge in the heart of Galashiels to learn more about the benefits of full fibre broadband. The first 20 guests through the door who register their interest with the Scottish broadband provider will be able to enjoy a complimentary coffee and cake.

In addition to the refreshments, visitors who sign up will be entered into a competition to win two years of free broadband.

Born in the Borders, GoFibre is committed to supporting local businesses like Café ReCharge, which also helps deliver on the broadband company’s social impact strategy.

Café ReCharge plays a vital role in the community, working to reduce food waste by redistributing surplus food from local supermarkets. The café also operates a "pay what you can" scheme each week, ensuring that everyone in the community has access to nourishing meals.

Gregor Mein, Fibre Installer at GoFibre said “It’s amazing to see so many people in Galashiels embracing full fibre broadband. As a Borders-founded business, we’ve got a natural affinity to the area, so we’re excited to meet people and celebrate this milestone with everyone at Café ReCharge.

“It’s a really good opportunity for locals to meet the team behind our network and discover the advantages of faster, more reliable internet. And of course, get a delicious and free coffee and cake if you register your interest with us. Our mission is to bring fast, reliable internet to as many people as possible and make a real difference to everyday lives.”

Amanda Robinson co-owner of Café ReCharge added "It’s fantastic to be partnering with GoFibre for this event. Their support for our work makes a real difference, and together we’re able to keep delivering our aims of protecting the environment by reducing food waste, while providing affordable and delicious food locally in Galashiels. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone next Friday and learning more about the benefits of full fibre broadband.”

The GoFibre & Café ReCharge Galashiels community event is being held on Friday 18th April, 10am-1pm at:

Café ReCharge, 58 Island Street​, Galashiels​, TD1 1NU​.

With 6,700 premises in Galashiels now ready for connection, local residents can enjoy the many benefits of full-fibre broadband, including seamless use of multiple devices, smoother remote working, and the ability to download large files in seconds.

Founded in nearby Duns in 2017, GoFibre now has over 25,000 premises ready for connection across the Scottish Borders in places like Galashiels, Kelso, Melrose, Selkirk, Hawick, Jedburgh, and Duns.

Residents in Galashiels and the surrounding areas can also check the availability of GoFibre’s services by visiting www.gofibre.co.uk/check-availability.