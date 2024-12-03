Galashiels eatery crowned Best Indian Restaurant in South Scotland

A Galashiels restaurant has been named Best Indian Restaurant in South Scotland at an awards celebrating the UK’s finest curry curries.

Gala Tandoori, in High Street, took the title at this year’s Euro Asia Curry Awards.

The annual event honours the very best curry eateries in the UK and the hardworking and talented people behind them.

Hundreds of businesses and individuals were nominated for the awards, which also include categories such as Best Takeaway and Best Chef.

Gala Tandoori and family with their accolade

Around 50 regional and national winners were chosen and received their gongs at a ceremony at Mayfair in Romford, London on November 26.

The Euro Asia Awards, now in their eighth year, were founded by Bangladeshi chef, Shorif Khan.

He said: ‘We’re very excited to once again be celebrating the incredible people, restaurants and takeaways that make the UK curry industry as loved as it is.

‘Annually, the industry contributes more than £5 million to the country’s economy and 2024 has been a particularly strong year.’

Among those presenting accolades was five-time British heavyweight boxing champion Julius Frances.

For more information on the Euro Asia Curry Awards visit euroasiacurryaward.co.uk.