Fishing for the next Tweed River Champion

Trophy for the River Champion. Photo: Phil Wilkinson.

​Nominations are now being sought from the Scottish Borders and north Northumberland for the 2024 Tweed Forum River Champion award.

​The annual accolade is now in its ninth year and is presented by the Borders environmental charity to an individual with an outstanding commitment to the protection, preservation and enhancement of the River Tweed and the natural, built and cultural heritage of its surroundings. The river has a catchment of 5,000 km² – 86% in Scotland and 14% in England – and in addition to its environmental importance, supports over 500 jobs and contributes an estimated £24 million each year to the local economy*. The Tweed is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and Special Area of Conservation and contains significant tributaries including the Teviot, Ettrick, Gala and Leader Waters, the Whiteadder and the River Till plus many smaller watercourses.

Last year’s Tweed Forum River Champion was Wendy Cunningham from Eddleston who received the trophy in recognition of the work that she and a team of volunteers are carrying out to restore Leadburn Community Woodland in the upper Tweed catchment. Other previous winners have been recognised for contributions in areas including riverfly monitoring, tackling invasive non-native plant species, pollution campaigning and conserving nature in a farm setting. The award is open to anyone living or working in the Scottish Borders or North Northumberland.

Tweed Forum is now asking the public for nominations for the 2024 Award. Nominees can come from any walk of life, from farmers, foresters and anglers to landowners or any member of the community who is dedicated to the welfare of the river. Their championing of the river can include any activity undertaken since 2016 and can be carried out through their employment, through volunteering or any other personal commitment. The deadline for nominations is Friday, September 6, with the final winner chosen by a judging panel and announced in late Autumn. They will receive a beautiful, specially-commissioned trophy by Scottish artist Jane Raven and Nicko Dalton Design.

Luke Comins, Director of Tweed Forum, said; “We introduced the River Champion Award in 2016 as a way to recognise and thank the people who dedicate themselves to protecting and enhancing the Tweed and its surroundings. They make a vital contribution to a river that’s of enormous historical, cultural, economic and environmental significance for the Scottish Borders and north Northumberland. We hope that local people will help us to identify and reward another worthy Tweed Forum River Champion again this year.”