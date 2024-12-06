Eyemouth Harbour Trust launches draft masterplan for public consultation

Eyemouth Harbour Trust (EHT) is pleased to announce the publication of its Draft Masterplan, a transformative and ambitious blueprint outlining the development and evolution of the harbour over the next 20 years.

The Masterplan is designed to meet the needs of current and future stakeholders while supporting the social and economic vitality of Eyemouth and its surrounding communities.

This long-term strategic vision builds on Eyemouth’s historic legacy and strategic location on Scotland’s east coast, positioning the harbour to capitalise on opportunities in key sectors such as fisheries, marine tourism, and offshore renewable energy.

With support from the UK Government's Shared Prosperity Fund and partners such as South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) and Scottish Borders Council (SBC), the Draft Masterplan reflects a collaborative effort to safeguard and expand Eyemouth’s role as a regional economic hub.

Scotland's First of Call

Community Feedback Invited

The Draft Masterplan is now open for community feedback, and Eyemouth Harbour Trust is eager to hear from all stakeholders.

Public consultation will run for five weeks to Thursday, January9, 2025. The Trust values the community’s input, which will be carefully considered, and the Final Masterplan then published.

How to Access the Draft MasterplanThe Draft Masterplan is accessible in several ways:

Eyemouth Harbour

Hard Copies: Available for review at the Harbour Office and Eyemouth Library during their respective opening hours. Feedback forms will be provided at both locations.Harbour Office: Gunsgreen Basin, Eyemouth, TD14 5SD (Mon–Fri, 10am–12pm / 1pm–3pm)Library: Manse Rd, Eyemouth, TD14 5JE (Mon, Thu, Fri, 10am–1pm / 2pm–5pm).

Electronic Copies: Request a digital version by emailing [email protected] or calling 018907 52494.In-Person Engagement: Join us for a presentation and drop-in sessions at The Hippodrome, Harbour Road, Eyemouth, TD14 5HS.

Tuesday, December 10 - Presentation at 5pm, Drop-in Session from 6pm–7:30pm

Wednesday, December 11 - Drop-in Session from 3pm–7pm

Thursday, December 12 - Drop-in Session from 9am–12noon.

A Vision for Growth and Sustainability

EHT CEO, Christine Bell, emphasised the importance of community involvement, stating:“The Draft Masterplan represents a significant milestone in our efforts to ensure Eyemouth Harbour remains a cornerstone of the community and a key player in Scotland’s maritime economy. We encourage everyone to engage with the Masterplan and share their thoughts as we collectively shape the future of Eyemouth Harbour.”

The Masterplan also explores Eyemouth’s potential to support Scotland’s renewable energy transition, particularly in harnessing opportunities in the offshore wind sector. Early-phase exploratory work has highlighted Eyemouth’s favourable position to contribute to the Scottish Government’s goals, while bringing significant economic benefits to the town and its residents.

What’s Next?

Once the consultation period has ended the Final Masterplan will be produced and published. Further updates and information on how to submit your feedback will be made available on EHT’s website: www.eyemouth-harbour.co.uk/masterplan/

About Eyemouth Harbour Trust

Established to support and enhance Eyemouth’s historic harbour, Eyemouth Harbour Trust is dedicated to promoting sustainable growth, securing the harbour’s future, and creating economic opportunities for the region.