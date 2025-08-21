Eyemouth Harbour Masterplan Public Exhibition

Drop-in sessions for a public exhibition for the launch of the new Eyemouth Harbour Masterplan are being held at The Clubhouse, Eyemouth Golf Club on Wednesday, August 27.

The event will outline a new vision to support local jobs, attract investment, and secure the future of the working harbour.

Visitors can view display boards, explore what’s proposed, and speak directly with members of the project team. The sessions are informal and open to everyone; from any time between 1pm and 4pm and 6pm - 8pm.

Christine Bell, Chief Executive at Eyemouth Harbour Trust, said: "This is a chance to learn more and share your views on the future of Eyemouth Harbour. All welcome"