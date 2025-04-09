Eyemouth Harbour Annual General Meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Annual General Meeting of Eyemouth Harbour Trust will be held on Wednesday April 23 at 2pm.

The AGM is a great time for the harbour's stakeholders to hear about and reflect on the previous year's performance and activities around the port, to share their views and ambitions for the future of Eyemouth Harbour, and to meet the board of trustees.' Christine Bell, CEO of Eyemouth Harbour Trust.