Exceptional craftsmanship displayed in custom-built Lochside residence

An exceptional detached home overlooking the tranquil waters of Earlstoun Loch is a truly unique countryside gem.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Situated just north of St Johns Town of Dalry and a short drive from New Galloway, Barskeoch Wood Lodge is a recently built home offering a rare blend of architectural distinction, sustainable design, and lifestyle versatility.

Built over the past three years by the current owner, the property showcases a remarkable level of craftsmanship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Constructed using a green oak frame and locally sourced materials including larch cladding from within three miles and timber grown within sight of the house, Barskeoch Wood Lodge is a celebration of natural beauty and bespoke detailing.

Barskeoch Wood Lodge

The result is a home filled with character, from the striking Cruck frame and heritage fittings to the underfloor heating and panoramic views from every room.

The main house offers three spacious bedrooms, including a stunning principal suite with vaulted ceiling and ensuite.

The heart of the home is a double-height sitting room with a sandstone fireplace and French doors opening to a sunlit terrace. The kitchen, crafted by Thwaite Holme Kitchens, features granite worktops, an electric Aga, and mirrored splashbacks that reflect the loch beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Complementing the main residence is The Potting Shed, a charming, detached one-bedroom studio clad in larch, complete with a wood-fired hot tub, vegetable garden, and its own enclosed grounds. Ideal for guests or as a holiday let, it offers a unique opportunity for additional income.

Barskeoch Wood Lodge

The property also includes a detached double garage, a purpose-built office with planning submitted for expansion, and a generous gated driveway. The grounds are predominantly laid to lawn, with a brick-paved terrace perfect for alfresco entertaining.

Available in two lots, the offering includes:

Lot 1 : House, garden, garage, office building and The Potting Shed – Offers Over £510,000

: House, garden, garage, office building and The Potting Shed – Offers Over £510,000 Lot 2: Amenity woodland and a Certified Location (CL) site – Offers Over £100,000

Please note, Lot 2 will not be sold before the outcome of the sale of Lot 1 is known.

Barskeoch Wood Lodge

Barskeoch Wood Lodge is a rare opportunity to acquire a home of distinction in a peaceful yet accessible location, with potential for lifestyle, leisure, or income generation. Early viewing is highly recommended.

More details of the property can be found by contacting [email protected].