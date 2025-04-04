Engineering is child’s play after donation

Adele Reid, GoFibre Stores Administrator and Coldstream local visits Broomlands Primary School ELC to donate the new kit.

Engineering is now child’s play for pupils at two Borders schools thanks to the latest donation from an independent broadband provider.

Berwickshire-founded GoFibre has kitted out youngsters at nurseries within Broomlands Primary School in Kelso and Coldstream Primary School with a set of high-vis vests and hard hats, inspiring playtime for the next generation of potential engineers.

The initiative was suggested by local GoFibre stores administrator Adele Reid, who lives in Coldstream and has a child at the nursery, after she recognised the potential for spare items to be repurposed to enhance pupil experiences.

The donation is the latest contribution to local Borders causes made as part of GoFibre’s social impact strategy which pledges to create positive, long-term benefits for customers and communities supported by the lightning-fast broadband network.

GoFibre now has a strong presence in the Scottish Borders, with 25,000 properties ready to connect, including approximately 800 in Kelso and around 1,000 in nearby Coldstream.

Adele said: “As a parent, I know the children at Broomlands and Coldstream nurseries will have so much fun with the hard hats and hi-vis vests.

“At the same time, in my role as stores administrator, it’s wonderful to see these items find a second home and be put to such good use. It’s great to know that we’re contributing to their enjoyment of school-life. Being able to support my local community through my role at GoFibre is incredibly rewarding.”

Agnes Anderson, senior Early Years officer at Broomlands, said: “We’re really thankful to GoFibre for their support. The children are already excited to use the new equipment, and it will greatly enhance their play experiences. Who knows, it might even inspire some future careers!”

Ashleigh Wright, Early Years officer, Coldstream Primary School ELC, said: “The children and staff at Coldstream ELC are very grateful to receive the hats and hi-vis vests to enhance their play experience and ability to explore different job roles in the community.

“The rest of the school will also benefit from these resources as the school continues to extend the play opportunities to learn throughout the children’s learning journey here at Coldstream Primary School. Thank you to everyone at GoFibre.”

Founded in 2017 in the Borders town of Duns, GoFibre hires local, ensuring its people work where they live and the company supports community-based organisations through its social impact strategy.