Eight-year-old Terrier 'like a puppy again' thanks to innovative physiotherapy

A terrier who was struggling to walk due to osteoarthritis is ‘like a puppy again’ thanks to expert veterinary physiotherapy.

Eight-year-old Lakeland Terrier Tweed was diagnosed with arthritis after developing a limp which caused her to walk on her tiptoes and a thickening of the skin on the pads of her paws. The pain also meant she was reluctant to move or exercise.

She was referred to Linnaeus-owned Greenside Veterinary Practice in the Scottish Borders, the UK’s leading veterinary practice for regenerative therapies. It was there she began rehabilitation in an attempt to improve her mobility.

Sofia Roy Sanabra, veterinary physiotherapist at Greenside, said: “Tweed’s owner had been walking her for 20 minutes, twice daily, but even with the short walks, Tweed sometimes refused to go. She was also slightly overweight due to the lack of activity since she had puppies and was later spayed.

Tweed happy at home.

“Her front paws were very sensitive to touch, her joints restricted and her back legs were weak due to not being used.”

The team at Greenside began physiotherapy by using a laser, deep tissue massage and stretches to treat her joints, before introducing hydrotherapy in an underwater treadmill.

Work didn’t stop when Tweed left Greenside, her owners were given a comprehensive home exercise program to help keep her stiffness at bay.

However, Tweed’s favourite part of her regular physio sessions was having a splash about during the innovative hydrotherapy offered at Greenside.

The beloved pet undergoing rehab at Greenside Veterinary Practice.

Owner Ann Wood from Earlston said: “She mostly enjoys the treat enticement in the hydrotherapy pool – and occasionally drinking the water before we can stop her. The bit she likes least is wearing her goggles for laser treatment – though she does look very cute!”

While Tweed is still undergoing hydrotherapy sessions to prevent any future flare-ups, she is now able to enjoy her walks again and playing with the family’s other dog, Jimmy.

Ann added: “The difference the treatment has made is immense. Tweed acts like a playful puppy again, she is clearly not in pain anymore but also far more agile, strong and always in high spirits – too high sometimes, but then that’s terriers!

“We couldn’t have been happier with the treatment from Greenside and I’d suggest them to anyone, not just because of the success with Tweed but also because of the friendly, caring and welcoming staff.”

Greenside Veterinary Practice has clinics in St Boswells and Jedburgh and offers bespoke animal care across the Scottish borders.