East Whitburn care home team to brave the Forth Rail Bridge for Alzheimer Scotland

A trio of brave colleagues from HC-One Scotland’s Redmill Care Home in East Whitburn, West Lothian, are preparing to take on a thrilling challenge in memory of residents and in support of a cause close to their hearts.

On Sunday, 28th September 2025, Lesley Winning, Clinical Services Manager; Chelsea McGivern, Senior Care Assistant; and Lisa Dunlop, Care Assistant, will abseil from the iconic Forth Rail Bridge, raising vital funds for Alzheimer Scotland.

The event is not only a personal tribute to much-loved residents at Redmill Care Home who lived with dementia, but also a community moment. Residents and fellow colleagues will mark the occasion with a special picnic and will gather to cheer on the fearless trio as they descend the bridge in support of the national dementia charity.

Lesley Winning, Clinical Services Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Redmill Care Home, said:

Lisa Dunlop, Care Assistant; Lesley Winning, Clinical Services Manager; and Chelsea McGivern, Senior Care Assistant at HC-One Scotland’s Redmill Care Home

“This is a cause very close to our hearts. We’re doing this in memory of our residents and to help ensure that no one in Scotland faces dementia alone.”

The team has already raised an impressive £350, surpassing their initial target of £200, and they are now calling on friends, family, and the local community to continue their support and help them go even further.

Donations can be made via their fundraising page here: Lesley Winning is fundraising for Alzheimer Scotland

Alzheimer Scotland is the leading dementia charity in Scotland, working to provide expert support, raise awareness, and advocate for the rights of people living with dementia, their families, and carers.

Joanne Cunningham, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Redmill Care Home, added:

“We’re incredibly proud of Lesley, Chelsea and Lisa for taking on this challenge. It reflects the compassionate, community spirit we see every day here at Redmill. We hope many will support and cheer them on.”

