Dumfries shopper scoops over £550 for CHAS in Aldi Supermarket Sweep

Aldi Scotland’s much-loved Supermarket Sweep challenge recently returned to Dumfries, and one lucky local winner has raised £559.59 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) while picking up the same amount in Aldi favourites for herself.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi's popular Supermarket Sweep is inspired by the legendary gameshow and arrived in Dumfries on Sunday 29 June. Lucky shopper Catherine Handleigh, who was chosen as the winner of a competition, took part in the five-minute trolley dash for CHAS.

As well as taking home a trolley full of goodies, Aldi Scotland matched the cash value of Catherine’s haul, donating all proceeds to CHAS to help support over 500 babies, children and young people across Scotland with life-shortening conditions and their families. In 2025 every penny raised through the initiative will go directly to CHAS, with £10,000 pledged in support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annabel Howell, Medical Director, CHAS said: “We’re so grateful to Aldi Scotland and to Catherine for raising such a fantastic amount through the Supermarket Sweep in Dumfries. CHAS currently supports 12 families in the Dumfries area, and this kind of local fundraising helps us continue delivering specialist palliative care in family homes, in our two hospices, and in partnership with NHS teams in Scotland’s three children’s hospitals.

Catherine Handleigh raised over £550 for CHAS

“With the support of partners like Aldi, we can be there for families facing the unimaginable, offering expert care, compassion and comfort every step of the way.”

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland said: “Our annual Supermarket Sweep holds a special place in the Aldi calendar, and we’re so pleased to bring it back for another year. Congratulations to Catherine who managed to raise a fantastic £559 for CHAS, while snapping up a whole load of Aldi favourites for herself.

“CHAS is an incredible organisation which does invaluable work for families in Scotland. We are committed to raising as much money as possible so the charity can continue to provide vital hospice care to children with life-shortening conditions, and unwavering support to families during the most difficult moments imaginable.”

For more information about CHAS and how to support its work, visit https://www.chas.org.uk/