‘Disrespectful’ emails over Peebles Bowling Club funding bid are criticised

Peebles Bowling Club.

'Incorrect decision' row at meeting.

A spokesperson for a Scottish Borders Council funding panel has criticised “disrespectful” emails which raised concerns over its recommendation to refuse funding for Peebles Bowling Club.

When members of Tweedddale Area Partnership met on Tuesday, October 29, they were recommended by a funding assessment panel to refuse a request for £7,150 from the bowling club towards the provision of disabled toilets.

The work is part of a major revamp at the booming club to be carried out in two phases, with phase one costed at £186,495, funded through a combination of grants, donations, and fundraising events.

But the funding panel recommended refusal of the £7,150 bid on the grounds of the money already available to the club.

Partnership members were told that the club had an unrestricted bank balance of 81k, with £52k to cover building costs and another £7k to cover running the business, leaving £22k available.

It was estimated that the club also makes around £7k profit a year.

This information was considered by the assessment panel to assess that it was unable to recommend the latest application for funding.

Councillor Eric Small said: “I know some members who are not here tonight would like to see this deferred.

“I know it’s said they make £7k profit a year but this bowling club is going to be a great asset to the town for many years ago. I think it would be advisable to hold this over to the next meeting.”

It was view echoed by Councillor Drummond Begg, who, while thanking the assessment panel for its time and efforts, added: “If you take this whole development in the round this is really exciting in terms of accessible sport.”

Angela Holliday, of the assessment panel, said: “I think the panel would be happy for this application to come back for further review if we can get more information from the bowling club.

“What I will say though is that it is unhelpful to read emails which say that the panel has come to the ‘incorrect decision’.

“The panel spends a considerable amount of time coming to these decisions, it’s not anything that we rush.

“We have considerable knowledge that has been built up over the years and it is absolutely unhelpful to hear we are coming to incorrect decisions.

“You may not agree with our decisions, and that’s absolutely your prerogative, but to say it is incorrect is quite disrespectful to the panel.”

Members agreed to defer a decision until the next meeting and that more information is to be sought from the bowling club.

Peebles Bowling Club was established in 1829, at which time it occupied the green behind Castlehill.

In 1874, the club moved to Walkershaugh and has remained there ever since.

The clubhouse was extended in the 1970s with the addition of a locker room and in the 1980s when work was carried out on the bar area.

The popularity of lawn bowling has surged in recent years among people of all ages.

That has certainly been the case at Peebles Bowling Club at Walkershaugh, which has seen demand to access its greens and associated facilities grow steadily.

With membership growing the clubhouse needs to be extended and upgraded to meet both the demand and people’s expectations.