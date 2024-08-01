Contractor dedicates Union Chain Bridge restoration award to community campaigners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A specialist contractor honoured with a major industry award for breathing new life into historic Union Chain Bridge has dedicated the accolade to the community champions who campaigned for the restoration.

Spencer Bridge Engineering received the Historic Bridge Project of the Year Award at the New Civil Engineer Bridges Awards 2024 for its work on the iconic structure, which links England and Scotland.

Just days after winning the award, Spencer Bridge Engineering representatives visited the bridge to present it to the community champions who have worked tirelessly to preserve the historic bridge.

Spencer Group's Diane Rowe presenting the award to Friends of Union Chain Bridge.

The trophy is now held by the Friends of Union Chain Bridge, a group of dedicated volunteers who began as a small, pressure group, determined to get their local bridge restored, and now have an international membership.

Opened in 1820, Union Chain Bridge crosses the River Tweed between Horncliffe in Northumberland and Fishwick, in Berwickshire in the Scottish Borders. It was the longest wrought iron suspension bridge in the world when it opened and is now the world’s oldest suspension bridge still carrying traffic.

Designed and built by Royal Navy officer and bridges design pioneer, Captain Samuel Brown, the crossing was credited with being a catalyst for bridge innovation and influenced the design and construction of suspension bridges around the world.

Spencer Bridge Engineering was appointed by Northumberland County Council to dismantle the bridge and carry out a complete refurbishment and rebuild, ensuring the 200-year-old structure continues to provide safe passage for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists for many years to come.

A key element of the project was to ensure all modifications were in keeping with the heritage and historical significance of the bridge and, where possible, structural elements were refurbished rather than replaced.

The existing masonry towers were also refurbished using stone from the same quarry that was originally used. Working in partnership with local stonemasons and heritage bodies, the Spencer Bridge Engineering team conducted masonry trials to determine the exact stone facing and pointing techniques required to best match the existing structure.

Using a combination of bespoke temporary works and a highly-skilled workforce, the Spencer Bridge Engineering team was able to carry out the refurbishment, giving the structure a new lease of life in a sustainable way and ensuring future access for maintenance and inspections.

Speaking about Spencer Bridge Engineering’s work, Martha Andrews, Chair of Friends of Union Chain Bridge, said: “We were delighted when the engineers from Spencer arrived and we knew our bridge was in safe hands.

“The team became part of the local community for the duration of the work and left us with a beautiful bridge, true to its history and heritage, that will link England and Scotland for centuries to come.”

The Spencer Bridge Engineering team has been recognised for its work on the bridge on several occasions, after recently winning the Chartered Institution of Highways & Transportation (CIHT) Infrastructure Award.

This followed accolades for “Gold Winner” of the Restoration Project of the Year Award and the “Silver Winner” of the Community Engagement Award for the Union Chain Bridge project at the National Building and Construction Awards 2023.

Joe DiMauro - Engineering Director, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have been honoured with prestigious industry awards for our work on Union Chain Bridge.

“This recognition further reinforces Spencer Bridge Engineering’s reputation as an industry leader in specialist bridge works, including the delivery of projects on historic structures.

“We were delighted to dedicate the most recent award to the Friends of Union Chain Bridge, who we had a very close working relationship with throughout the project.

“It’s fitting that the Friends now have the award as a tribute to the successful restoration of the bridge that they campaigned so long for.”

The Friends of Union Chain Bridge is dedicated to promoting the historical and engineering importance of the unique crossing, locally, nationally, and internationally, through education, information and appreciation of the bridge.

The community-based organisation worked with local authorities on both sides of the border as well as other local partners, to put together a funding bid for the restoration works following serious concerns about the condition of the famous structure.

The successful bid to The National Lottery Heritage Fund was put together by Northumberland County Council, Scottish Borders Council, Museums Northumberland and Friends of the Union Chain Bridge, with both councils committing match funding totalling over £3m towards the scheme, and the Friends supporting additional fundraising.

The New Civil Engineer Bridges Awards judges paid tribute to Spencer Bridge Engineering’s delivery of the project and positive collaboration with partners and stakeholders.

The citation for the winning entry said: “The judges found this to be a particularly exciting project which demonstrated an excellent example of stakeholder engagement and collaboration across a broad range of organisations.

“The project scored very highly across all categories, and the panel particularly liked the innovative solution to temporary work implemented within this project.

“The extensive refurbishment rather than replacement really helps to keep its sense of place in the local environment and has significant carbon saving. Well done!”