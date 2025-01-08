Concert is right on the money for scout group
The event, called Viva Entertainment, featured local artists from Selkirk and the surrounding area, and was put together by Selkirk Scout Group, Friends of Selkirk Scout Group, Gael Force, Selkirk Community Panto Group.
The evening was co hosted by comedic duo of Graham Coulson and John Nichol.
Entertaining the audience was violinist Chris Dyos Violinist, Selkirk Musical Theatre Company, John Nicola and Andy Murray, Gary Smith and Pupil, Darren and Tommy Knox and Ian Wilkie on piano
Selkirk Scout Group are extremely grate to the performers and the support team in facilitating this event. An excellent evening of entertainment showcasing amazing and incredible talent.
At the end of the concert several presentation were made including a presentation from Selkirk and District Community Council by Chairman Andy Murray to organizer Graham Coulson to mark his MBE last Summer.
Derek Brown also received the Silver Acorn Scout award. Local Cubs presented Poppy Scotland with a cheque following a sponsored silence.