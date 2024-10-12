Community boost for Hawick from The JR Group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of local community groups and schools around Hawick have been kindly supported through donations and support from leading building company, The JR Group.

The construction firm are currently working on a milestone housing project in two close-proximity locations in Hawick for partners Scottish Borders Housing Association.

The first donation was some new gardening equipment to Burnfoot Community Hub, to help them with the maintenance of the centre.

The equipment, which includes a new lawnmower and strimmer, will allow the group to look after their community garden space, which is open for all local residents to enjoy and make use of the site’s allotment space.

Work experience learning about the industry with The JR Group in Hawick

A work experience program has also been introduced at the site, which invited three high school students from the local area to learn about how The JR Group creates new homes and to help them gain practical experience within the construction industry.

Also, following a successful Meet The Buyer event last November, a number of local contractors are helping to bring the new developments to life which not only helped generate jobs including 2 apprentices for people in the area but has meant that The JR Group can utilise their local expertise.

Gayle O’Hear, Community Engagement Officer at The JR Group, said: “When we create new developments across Scotland, it’s hugely important to us to also support the communities in which we build.

“That’s why we are delighted to be able to support the Burnfoot Community Hub and Hawick High School, which are located close to the homes we are creating, as well as welcoming three local students. All students have completed their placements and have had the opportunity to get a glimpse of what it is like to work in the industry.

“Our community support doesn’t just take the form of donations and work experience. Our Meet The Buyer event in November last year resulted in a number of local contractors gaining work at our Hawick developments through the initiative.”

SBHA’s Director of Development, Emma Garry, commented: “We are committed to building and supporting the economy here in the Scottish Borders, and are delighted to be working with a developer who shares this ethos.

“We are proud to be playing a vital role in addressing the housing emergency: bringing new homes to this popular area of Hawick at a time of acute housing need. We are pleased that the local community is also reaping the benefits of our partnership with The JR Group, and that we are helping to develop the future workforce – supporting young people as they start out on their careers.”

The development of 16 new build homes across the two locations at Fairhurst Drive and Leishman Place in the Burnfoot area of Hawick, will comprise a mix of homes adding to a well-established and popular residential area of the town.

The Fairhurst Drive development will feature 12 new homes, including one- and two-bedroom bungalows with accessibility features for elderly residents, and two- and three-bedroom family homes. One of the three-bed homes also features an adapted bathroom and downstairs bedroom suitable for a wheelchair user.

The neighbouring development at Leishman Place will include four additional three- and four-bedroom family homes.

Founded in Govan in 1995, and now based in Paisley, The JR Group started as a scaffolding business and has grown to become one of Scotland’s largest building and construction firms – employing around 200 staff. The JR Group has a proven track record of delivering outstanding projects for leading UK housebuilders, registered social landlords and private clients across Scotland and the North of England.

For more information visit www.thejrgroup.co.uk or call 0141 849 6711.